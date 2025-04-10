Empowering small businesses with a new industry-first My Biz Plan and a 3-year price lock guarantee

My Biz Plan delivers a customizable wireless plan that enables small businesses to pay for only what they need

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Verizon Business offers a market-leading solution for small and midsized business (SMB) customers to create and customize their wireless business plans – paying for what they need, when they need it.

Introducing My Biz Plan

Carriers today offer small businesses a “good, better, best” choice. But why be forced to make a trade-off? Small businesses want control and flexibility in their mobile plans.

Enter My Biz Plan . It’s easy: one simple plan with unlimited calling, data and texting that each small business can customize with business add-ons. Ranging from international connectivity to business productivity and more, customers can easily add and remove their add-ons as needed. Plus, add-on spending can unlock discounts on their smartphone.

Verizon My Biz Plan includes:

Price Lock: 3-year price lock guarantee for all customers who add My Biz Plan which provides peace of mind to small business owners. This industry-first guarantee ensures core monthly plan price for calling, data and texting will not change, excluding taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and add ons.

3-year price lock guarantee for all customers who add My Biz Plan which provides peace of mind to small business owners. This industry-first guarantee ensures core monthly plan price for calling, data and texting will not change, excluding taxes, fees, Economic Adjustment Charge and add ons. Security Applications: Verizon Business Mobile Internet Security is included with My Biz Plan, helping protect small business devices against malware, ransomware and phishing when connected to the Verizon network. Additional security add-ons are also available.

Verizon Business Mobile Internet Security is included with My Biz Plan, helping protect small business devices against malware, ransomware and phishing when connected to the Verizon network. Additional security add-ons are also available. Affordable Pricing: Plans are as low as $29 per month for 5+ lines with auto pay and paper-free billing, with add-ons starting as low as $5 per month each.

Plans are as low as $29 per month for 5+ lines with auto pay and paper-free billing, with add-ons starting as low as $5 per month each. International Connectivity: Small business employees can stay connected when traveling in over 210 countries and destinations with unlimited data, talk, and text starting at $10 per month.

Special Introductory Offer

From April 10 until June 10, Verizon Business is offering customers value with 15% off the core monthly plan price for any new line added to the My Biz Plan, applied each month over 36 months.

That means small business owners can get 5 lines for $25/line per month with auto pay and paper-free billing, one of our best deals ever.

“We understand the unique challenges that small businesses face because we are with them every single day,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “We are so excited to launch My Biz Plan. It is the only plan in the industry that directly addresses their needs for control and flexibility, empowering them to stay a step ahead.”

My Biz Plan offers small business owners the certainty and control that they need: according to the 2024 State of Small Business Survey , many small businesses struggle to manage costs while investing in the tools and internet access required for growth. My Biz Plan aims to help small businesses thrive by putting the control in their hands.

Learn more about My Biz Plan and available offerings for SMBs at verizon.com/mybizplan .

