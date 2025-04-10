memsstar Named Sales Representative for HQ-Dielectrics

Partnership Expands Market Reach for Advanced Semiconductor Processing Solutions

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memsstar Ltd., a leading provider of etch and deposition equipment to researchers and manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), today announced it has signed on as the sales representative for HQ-Dielectrics, a German provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and process technologies. This relationship will expand memsstar’s portfolio with innovative thin-film and plasma processing solutions while enhancing HQ-Dielectrics’ market presence across Europe.

“memsstar’s combination of process engineering know-how, complementary product offerings, and seasoned sales team makes them an ideal partner to represent our broad portfolio of semiconductor manufacturing equipment throughout Europe, bringing our cutting-edge technologies to a broader audience,” said Dr. Juergen Niess, Technology Director at HQ-Dielectrics GmbH.

memsstar will leverage its sales and support network to deliver HQ-Dielectrics’ advanced process engineering solutions to semiconductor fabs and R&D centres throughout Europe. HQ-Dielectrics’ portfolio includes rapid thermal processing (RTP), plasma oxidation and nitridation, and automation solutions that enhance manufacturing efficiency and process control for nodes ranging from 100/150 mm to 300 mm.

“This partnership is a natural fit for memsstar,” said Tony McKie, memsstar CEO. “Our customers seek innovative, high-quality process solutions, and HQ-Dielectrics’ advanced annealing and plasma processing capabilities ideally complement our existing offerings. We look forward to working together to drive new opportunities in the European market.”

About HQ-Dielectrics GmbH

HQ-Dielectrics GmbH (Dornstadt, Germany) is an engineering and technology company specializing in advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions. With special expertise in front-end-of-line (FEoL) processing, the company provides innovative lamp-based annealing and plasma processing technologies, as well as automation solutions for 150mm and smaller fabs and labs, as well as advanced fully automated production equipment up to 300mm wafers. HQ-Dielectrics also supports semiconductor manufacturers and research institutions with process and technology development, equipment engineering, and consulting services as well as foundry processing services on their equipment. Committed to advancing micro- and nanotechnology, the company supports EU-funded R&D initiatives and offers training in rapid thermal processing (RTP) and plasma oxidation / nitridation (https://www.hq-dielectrics.eu/).

About memsstar Limited

memsstar Limited is a leading provider of deposition and etch equipment – including its ORBIS platform portfolio and proprietary process modules – as well as technology products and services to manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS). The company’s remanufactured etch and deposition equipment and its proprietary technology solutions support the European semiconductor market and the global MEMS market. memsstar delivers proprietary process technology and equipment to help the MEMS industry meet the challenges of developing and manufacturing increasingly complex and integrated MEMS devices. For more information, visit https://memsstar.com.

