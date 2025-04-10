Preventing Child Abuse: Five Must-Ask Questions Before Enrolling Your Child in any Activity

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families consider before and afterschool programs, youth sports, and summer camps, asking the right questions can make all the difference in ensuring a secure, safe and supportive environment for your children.

In alignment with the YMCA’s Five Days of Action campaign—a week-long initiative kicking off April 21 that is focused on raising awareness about child sexual abuse and providing the tools needed to prevent it—the Y is sharing five key questions every parent should ask before enrolling their child in programs and activities.

How does the program train staff to prevent and respond to abuse?

In addition to asking about mandatory reporting training, ask whether staff receive regular abuse prevention training that addresses how to recognize red flag behaviors and how they manage concerns or incidents.



What are the supervision policies and practices?

Ensure that no child is ever alone with an adult or another child in one-on-one situations. Programs should follow the “Rule of Three” or more —where at least two adults are present at all times.



What are the social media and texting policies for staff and participants?

The program should have policies about what types of communication are prohibited and which are allowed.



Does the organization have a comprehensive screening process for staff and volunteers?

Look for programs that conduct thorough background checks (including sex offender registry checks), reference checks, and interviews before hiring staff, coaches, counselors or volunteers.



How does the organization encourage open communication along with handling reports of misconduct?

Programs should create an environment where children and parents feel safe speaking up about concerns. Programs should have a clear, confidential reporting system and a zero-tolerance policy for abuse. Ask how they investigate and respond to allegations.



“Ensuring a safe and positive experience for children starts with informed parents,” says Britt Darwin-Looney, Vice President of Child Abuse Prevention and Risk Management at YMCA of the USA. “At the Y, child safety is at the heart of everything we do. By asking essential questions prior to enrolling their children in activities, families can take proactive steps in abuse prevention and create safer spaces for all children.”

Five Days of Action is an initiative of the YMCA Champions for Child Protection, with support from YMCA of the USA.

