KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report (“the report”), reaffirming the Company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a responsible and sustainable online recruitment platform that empowers job seekers, supports business development, and generates long-term societal value.

The report outlines the Company’s achievements and impacts across seven key ESG dimensions: ESG governance, products and services optimization, employee growth, green development, sustainable supply chain practices, community engagement, and standardized corporate governance, cultivating an ecosystem where opportunity, equity, and innovation thrive. By embedding sustainability into its core operations, the Company is dedicated to delivering lasting value to users, stakeholders, and society as a whole.

To access the full report, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

