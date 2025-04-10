Geoff Dow, PhD, Infectious Disease Product Development Expert, to Discuss Babesiosis at Healing Lyme Summit, April 15-21

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geoff Dow, infectious disease product development expert and chief executive officer of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (“60 Degrees” or the “Company”), will participate in a scientific discussion on the management and treatment of babesiosis during the April 15–21 Healing Lyme Summit.

Babesiosis is a rapidly emerging tick-borne disease often found as a coinfection with Lyme disease.

Drawing on decades of experience in anti-infective product development, Dr. Dow will spotlight the growing threat of babesiosis in the United States, its clinical challenges, and the urgent need for increased awareness and improved diagnostic and therapeutic options.

Dr. Dow will also outline the purpose and status of two active clinical trials sponsored by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NCT06207370 and NCT06478641) which are evaluating the efficacy and safety of tafenoquine in treating severe babesiosis and persistent disease in immunosuppressed patients.

“Babesiosis has been rising in prevalence,” said Dr. Dow. “Yet public and clinical recognition of the existence and seriousness of this disease remains limited. The Healing Lyme Summit is an important opportunity to engage professionals and the public in understanding and responding to this evolving public health threat.”

The Healing Lyme Summit is a free, virtual event running from April 15–21, 2025, featuring daily interviews, scientific talks, and educational content focused on holistic and conventional approaches to diagnosing and treating tick-borne illnesses. Dr. Dow’s discussion will be available for streaming during the Summit dates for registered participants.

For more information about the Healing Lyme Summit or to register, please visit: Healing Lyme Summit 2.0 | DrTalks

About Geoff Dow, PhD

Dr. Geoff Dow is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for infectious diseases. He has led efforts in malaria, dengue, and other parasitic and viral diseases for over 25 years, including collaborations with the U.S. Department of Defense and leading academic research institutions in Singapore, Australia, and the United States.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com.

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for tafenoquine (ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Celgosivir in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials or patient recruitment in our trials might be slow or negligible; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Sheila A. Burke

SheilaBurke-consultant@60degreespharma.com

(484) 667-6330



Investor Contact:

Patrick Gaynes

patrickgaynes@60degreespharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.