Motel 6 Canada Achieves Five-Year Milestone in Franchise Excellence from Canadian Franchise Association

Toronto, ON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is proud to share that Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association's (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation. This marks the fifth consecutive year Motel 6 has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting the brand's consistent excellence in franchise service. The announcement came during the 2025 CFA National Convention's Awards Gala held April 7 in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Earning this honour for five straight years is a direct result of our team's dedication to fostering strong relationships with our franchisees and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed in today's competitive market," said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality.

The recognition comes as Motel 6 continues to innovate within the economy lodging segment, introducing modernized accommodations while maintaining its commitment to value. These improvements, guided by franchisee feedback, have contributed to increased guest satisfaction scores across the brand's locations.

"When our franchisees succeed, our guests receive better service and our brand grows stronger. This designation validates our comprehensive support system that enables franchisees to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional guest experiences," added Prince.

The Franchisees’ Choice Designation, now in its 15th year, highlights brands that excel in franchisee satisfaction and partnership. The program helps prospective franchisees identify companies that foster a strong franchise network and uphold high standards of support and engagement.

“We celebrate Franchisees’ Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together™,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our congratulations go out to this year’s Franchisees’ Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees.”

To learn more about Motel 6 or to book your stay, please visit motel6.com or download the My6 app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For more information about Franchisees' Choice designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2025 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page.

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 45 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited service and full-service sectors.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travelers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 600 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

