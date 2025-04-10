Master Data Management (MDM) Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 18.93%

Compound Growth at 18.93% Signals a New Phase of Market Expansion

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Master Data Management (MDM) Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Master Data Management (MDM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Master Data Management (MDM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.93% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic MDM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Master Data Management Platforms

In an era where digital transformation is critical to enterprise success, Master Data Management (MDM) has emerged as a foundational discipline for organizations striving to ensure data consistency, accuracy, and governance across complex, distributed ecosystems. From banking and finance to healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly investing in MDM solutions to enable unified data views, drive operational efficiency, support regulatory compliance, and power advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

According to Arun U, Analyst at QKS Group, “MDM solutions are no longer just about data stewardship – they are central to enabling enterprise-wide data integrity, agility, and decision intelligence. With the integration of AI/ML, data fabric architectures, and automated data governance, leading MDM platforms are transforming the way organizations manage and leverage their critical data assets”.

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional MDM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional MDM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top Master Data Management vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top Master Data Management vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in MDM solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in MDM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming Master Data Management solutions to improve data quality, ensure governance, and drive business agility.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Ataccama, Contentserv, IBM, Informatica, Insightsoftware, PiLog, Precisely, Profisee, Prospecta Software, Reltio, SAP, Semarchy, Stibo systems, Syndigo, Syniti, Tamr, TIBCO Software, and Viamedici.

Why This Matters for Master Data Management Vendors?

For CEOs, CTOs, and CDOs of Master Data Management solution providers, these insights are vital for uncovering emerging market demands, optimizing product roadmaps, and maintaining a competitive edge in an evolving data-centric landscape. As organizations accelerate digital transformation, the need for unified, accurate, and governed master data across domains becomes critical. MDM vendors must deliver scalable, interoperable, and AI-enhanced solutions that support real-time data synchronization, multi-domain stewardship, and compliance-driven governance—ensuring measurable business value, operational efficiency, and sustained market leadership.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Forecast: Master Data Management, 2025-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-master-data-management-2025-2030-worldwide-2715

Market Share: Master Data Management, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-master-data-management-2024-worldwide-2810

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on Master Data Management market

on Master Data Management market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Master Data Management market

report on the Master Data Management market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/master-data-management-mdm-market-disruptions-riding-a-high-growth-wave-through-2030-at-cagr-18-93-1009

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.