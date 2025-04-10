Bridger Aerospace Awarded Exclusive-Use Contract by State of Montana for Innovative Wildfire Detection Aircraft

BELGRADE, Mont., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), announced today that, after participating in a competitive bidding process, it has been notified by the State of Montana as the successful bidder for an exclusive-use contract to provide wildfire detection and mapping using a specially modified Daher Kodiak 100 aircraft. The exclusive-use agreement includes an initial one-year term, with two optional extension years pending continued state funding. The contract provides for a minimum of 120 days of availability for a minimum annual value of $648,000 with additional days and flight hours incremental to the minimum annual value.

“With this award, nearly all of Bridger’s air attack and sensor-equipped fleet is either committed or currently operational for the 2025 fire season,” stated Sam Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Bridger Aerospace. “This opportunity, which expands our portfolio of exclusive-use contracts, is particularly significant as it enables us to support critical firefighting operations in our home state. With our specialized in-house aircraft modification capabilities, we’re uniquely positioned to rapidly deliver advanced aerial intelligence and mapping solutions, directly supporting the safety and effectiveness of wildfire response teams throughout Montana.”

This modification integrates an advanced sensor system and operator workstation into the Kodiak and is being executed by the combined Bridger and FMS Aerospace team. This marks the first-ever joint effort contract award for their in-house design, engineering, and Part 145 modification capabilities since the acquisition of FMS in 2024. It will enable rapid identification of wildfire hotspots across the state, precise fire perimeter mapping, and delivery of near-real-time infrared imagery directly to firefighting crews.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.