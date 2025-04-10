Cerence AI Honored with HARMAN's Best Technology Award

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that it has been awarded the Best Technology Award by HARMAN during its Supplier Awards event held in Budapest. This recognition underscores Cerence AI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance the in-car experience.

The Supplier Awards event celebrates HARMAN's exceptional suppliers who have significantly contributed to HARMAN’s resilience, collaboration, and innovation across its global supply chain. Cerence AI was honored in the Best Technology Award category in recognition of the companies’ long-term, successful collaboration on innovations shaping the future of automotive technology.

Most recently, at CES 2025, HARMAN introduced its “Luna” avatar powered by Ready Engage, HARMAN’s new emotionally intelligent AI system designed to transform in-car experiences. This system features pre-integration with Cerence AI’s voice assistant, offering personalized AI-powered interactions that anticipate needs and respond naturally through voice and visuals. In addition, the companies integrated Cerence AI’s CaLLM™ Edge SLM, powered by Microsoft, into HARMAN’s Ready Upgrade, making it easier for third-party app developers to create in-car applications that bring consumers’ preferred, personalized content into the vehicle while ensuring that personal data remains secure.

“We are honored to receive the Best Technology Award from HARMAN, a testament to our ongoing collaboration and shared vision for the future of in-car experiences," said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI. "This recognition reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI to create intuitive and intelligent interactions between drivers and their vehicles.”

“The HARMAN Supplier Awards was more than a celebration—it was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we move as one with our partners,” said Dave Parker, Senior Vice President, Procurement and Best Cost Analytics, HARMAN. “These recognitions reflect the shared pursuit of excellence that drives our industry forward and we are proud to recognize Cerence AI for its innovative technology and continued collaboration.”

