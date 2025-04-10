Global Clean Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry
LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the second annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The size of the global clean technology sector is worth $2.5T USD and growing. As the industry continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program researches and recognizes the breakthrough clean technology innovations addressing the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. CleanTech Breakthrough evaluates solutions across a diverse set of categories, including Renewable Energy, Smart Grids and Energy Storage, Climate Technology and Carbon Capture, Eco-friendly manufacturing and more.
“By analyzing emerging trends, evaluating industry dynamics, and benchmarking innovation, we’re providing a clear view of the industry leaders revolutionizing clean technology to meet modern challenges. No other time in history has demanded a generation of doers to push boundaries, solve critical problems and lead us to answers that embrace sustainability and spur our collective drive to mitigate climate change,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “This year's list of winners, whether through technological advancements, creative applications or pioneering strategies that are reshaping the future of clean technology, embody the best and brightest cleantech innovators around the world, all contributing to the industry’s overall vitality. Congratulations to our 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the climate and clean technology landscape. The program aims to perform the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies shaping a more sustainable future. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of clean technology advancements.
The 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Climate Technology
Overall Climate Technology Innovation of the Year: Persefoni
Sustainable Systems
Sustainable Systems Company of the Year: Orbillion
Energy Production
Energy Production Innovation Award: JTEC Energy
Energy Technology Leadership
Overall Energy Technology Solution of the Year: Bridger Photonics
Overall Energy Technology Innovation of the Year: Okra Solar
Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year: BLIXT
Waste and Recycling
Recycling Technology Solution of the Year: American Battery Technology Company
Recycling Technology Innovation Award: Princeton NuEnergy
Solar Technology
Solar Technology Solution of the Year: Active Surfaces
Solar Technology Innovation Award: Savion
Battery Technology
Advanced Battery Innovation Award: CMBlu Energy
Battery Technology Company of the Year: Dragonfly Energy Corporation
Hydrogens & Fuel Cell Technology
Hydrogen Production Solution of the Year: BayoTech
Overall Hydrogens Solution of the Year: Mainspring Energy
Transportation
Clean Technology Transportation Company of the Year: Highland Electric Fleet
Materials & Manufacturing
Green Manufacturing Innovation Award: DTE
Green Materials Solution of the Year: Genomines
Green Materials Innovation of the Year: Niron Magnetics
Data and Analytics
CleanTech Analytics Innovation Award: Yes Energy
CleanTech Analytics Company of the Year: Jupiter Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
CleanTech AI Innovation of the Year: BrightNight Power
Industry Leadership
Overall CleanTech Solution of the Year: Orennia
Overall CleanTech Innovation of the Year: Tallarna
Overall CleanTech Company of the Year: Omnidian
