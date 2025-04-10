Eviden signs a 50-million-euro contract to build Serbia’s National AI Factory

Eviden will bring together a unique comprehensive set of AI capabilities – supercomputing power for AI, software layer and AI use-cases development

Paris, France – April 10, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces the signature of a 50-million-euro contract with the Serbia’s Office for IT and eGovernment. Together, Eviden and the Serbian administration will deploy a National AI Factory – composed of an AI Center of Excellence and a leading AI-dedicated supercomputing platform – aiming to accelerate Serbia’s AI capabilities and foster innovation across key sectors while reinforcing its technological autonomy using European technologies.

More than just a simple infrastructure, an AI Factory is an extensive and complete set of shared AI-dedicated assets – talents, expertise, software, hardware – to foster AI innovation and growth, to democratize its use and to drive successful large-scale projects. By providing all necessary resources with European technologies through this single contract, Eviden will empower Serbia to address the growing challenges and requirements of AI.

This new National AI Factory, a first in the Balkan region, will integrate cutting-edge supercomputing resources, advanced software layers and specialized vertical expertise for use-case design and deployment. This dynamic ecosystem will be made accessible to Serbian public institutions, academic players and businesses in order to harness the power of AI and address critical challenges in health, energy, transportation and administration.

To meet Serbia’s needs for computing power, Eviden will deploy its BullSequana XH3000 supercomputer, designed and manufactured in its French flagship factory. With up to 25 PetaFlops of computational power – the equivalent of 25 million billion operations per second – as well as 300 GPUs and 2.5 Petabytes of storage, this AI supercomputer will serve as the backbone of this AI Center of Excellence, providing the necessary computing power to develop and run innovative AI use cases.

In addition to this AI-dedicated hardware, the project will see the implementation of Eviden’s BullSequana AI platform, designed to accelerate AI applications development. The Eviden software layer will integrate Mistral AI assets who brings its leading European GenAI models to help drive groundbreaking use cases.

This combination of hardware and software capabilities will be complemented by a vertical AI expertise drawn from Eviden’s teams in France, Czech Republic and Serbian AI ecosystem. These AI specialists will bring their deep understanding of sector-specific needs, ensuring an effective application of AI to Serbia’s strategic sectors. They will also assist in recruiting and training engineers and academics across Serbia, ensuring the AI Center of Excellence becomes a self-sustaining hub for innovation.

Mihailo Jovanovic PhD, Director of the Office for IT and eGovernment, Government of the Republic of Serbia said “This partnership with Eviden, Europe’s leading supercomputing and AI player, is a historic moment for our country’s digital future, demonstrating the spirit of Franco-Serbian cooperation. It is not just a technological leap but a statement of our commitment to foster innovation, advanced our economy and strengthen our position as regional leader in AI. This project is a key step towards implementing Serbia’s vision in accordance with "Leap into the Future – Serbia 2027" Program and plans for further modernization, digitalization, and the application of artificial intelligence.”

Emmanuel Le Roux, Head of Advanced Computing, Eviden, Atos Group said “With its investment and current leading responsibility in the Global Partnership on AI, Serbia has been at the forefront of AI research and application in Europe. This one-of-a-kind project is yet another example of its commitment toward technological advanced and economic growth, while contributing to the strategic cooperation between France and Serbia for AI and reinforcing the country’s technological sovereignty. It underlines Eviden’s unique end-to-end positioning and demonstrates once again how Europe’s technology leaders can drive AI innovation while ensuring technological autonomy and sovereignty.”

***

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 78,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@eviden.com - +33 6 44 12 16 35

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, X-Perion.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2025.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.