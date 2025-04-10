Headwall Photonics and GRYFN Partner to Deliver a Streamlined Hyperspectral Experience

A faster path toward application insight boosts adoption of powerful technology

Bolton, Massachusetts and West Lafayette, Indiana, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics, a global leader in hyperspectral imaging technology, and GRYFN, a pioneer in multi-modal sensing solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership to streamline hyperspectral data collection and processing. This collaboration enhances accessibility and precision for industries such as agriculture, natural resources, environmental monitoring, and defense.

By integrating Headwall’s high-performance hyperspectral imaging systems with GRYFN’s advanced software and calibration technologies, this partnership delivers a complete, easy-to-use solution for research-grade remote sensing. Customers benefit from a seamless workflow that simplifies data acquisition, processing, and analysis while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and reliability.

“This partnership unites two industry leaders to provide a complete airborne sensing solution,” said David Blair, VP/GM of Remote Sensing at Headwall. “By combining our hyperspectral imaging technology with GRYFN’s software and calibration capabilities, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to collect and process high-quality data for real-time decision-making.”

Matt Bechdol, CEO of GRYFN, added, “Our collaboration with Headwall has been years in the making. With increasing demand for hyperspectral data that is both high-quality and easy to use, our integrated approach ensures that customers get the best of both worlds—precision hardware and intuitive software that maximizes their return on investment.”

As part of the agreement, Headwall will offer the GRYFN Processing Tool, an intuitive software solution that integrates UAV-based hyperspectral, LiDAR, and GNSS data. This tool streamlines job management, automates workflows, and enables efficient multi-modal data processing. Additionally, GRYFN’s geometric calibration technology eliminates the need for ground control points by specifying sensor parameters, optical characteristics, and platform positioning, ensuring unmatched precision for multi-temporal analytics.

Headwall will be exhibiting in Booth 1523 at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing, a premier annual event for researchers and commercial practitioners of remote-sensing technology, April 13-17, 2025 in Florida.

About Headwall Photonics

Headwall Photonics is a world leader in hyperspectral imaging and spectral instrumentation, providing cutting-edge solutions for industries such as precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and defense. Headwall’s technology enables real-time data analysis and decision-making, setting the global standard for high-performance hyperspectral imaging. Headwall is an Esri® Bronze Partner and an NV5 Value-Added Provider of ENVI® software.

About GRYFN

GRYFN specializes in multi-modal sensing solutions designed for the global research market. Its high-precision UAV-based systems integrate Hyperspectral, LiDAR, GNSS, and RGB sensors, while its advanced data processing tools transform complex, multi-temporal datasets into actionable insights. GRYFN is based in West Lafayette, Indiana, USA.

