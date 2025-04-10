Nature’s Fynd Launches New Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites at Plantega Locations Across New York City

Introducing a first-of-its-kind fungi-powered bite—14g protein, 5g fiber, and ⅓ cup of veggies in every bold, satisfying serving

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company making delicious dairy and meat alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, launches its new Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites this month, with availability expanding on a rolling basis across NYC locations.

Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites are falafel-style bites made with Fy™, a complete vegan protein so revolutionary it was born in Yellowstone National Park. Bursting with warming spice and hints of curry, these bites offer 14g of protein, 5g of fiber, and ⅓ cup of veggies per serving. They are also Big 9 allergen-free, vegan, and certified gluten-free.

“With Fy Bites, we weren’t trying to mimic meat or dairy—we wanted to create something entirely new,” said Thomas Jonas, Co-Founder and CEO at Nature’s Fynd. “Fy Bites are their own thing: deliciously satisfying and made with our Fy Protein plus real veggies and spices. We set out to make something truly delicious and nourishing—and we're excited that Plantega now has them on the menu.”

In-store: Nature’s Fynd Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites served falafel-style with your choice of Fabalish Vegan Mayo, hot sauce, or ketchup.

Delivery apps: Nature’s Fynd Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites served over rice with sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Fabalish Vegan Mayo.

Plantega is a mission-driven food platform transforming New York City’s iconic bodegas into hubs for accessible, delicious, plant-based food. With a presence in over 50 locations across the city, Plantega brings cutting-edge vegan brands directly to local communities through in-store menus and delivery platforms.

“Spicy Indian Fy Bites are a perfect example of how innovation and bold flavor can come together to create something entirely new—satisfying, vibrant, and unlike anything else out there. We’re excited to partner with Nature’s Fynd to bring this breakthrough protein to our menu and into NYC’s iconic corner stores," said Nil Zacharias, Founder & CEO, Plantega.

In addition to Fy Bites, the Nature’s Fynd lineup includes Dairy-Free Fy™ Yogurt and Meatless Fy™ Breakfast Patties, both available at Whole Foods Market.

The Spicy Indian Fy™ Bites are one of four flavors in the Fy Bites line, with Zesty Greek, Herby Thai, and Savory Italian launching in retail later this year in the frozen section.

Interested in carrying Fy Bites? Reach out to our team at sales@naturesfynd.com.

For more information on Nature’s Fynd and to find a store near you, visit natures​fynd​.com and follow @NaturesFynd on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn for the latest updates.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating a versatile alternative protein to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that’s the main ingredient in their Meatless Fy Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt that are in grocery stores nationally, including Whole Foods Market. For more information visit www​.natures​fynd​.com or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,”​ “Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

About Plantega

Plantega is a pioneering food brand of the future on a mission to make plant-based food easier to access everywhere.

Contact Kat Kirsch at Kat@KatKirsch.com for press inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.