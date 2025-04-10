Mobilicom Secures Initial Production Scale Orders from a Tier-1 Asia-Based Robotics Manufacturer

Orders demonstrate key geographic expansion into Asia-Pacific region and further growth into robotics

Customer will integrate products from three different Mobilicom product families into its robotics platforms that serve military and commercial end-users

Palo Alto, California, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has received initial production scale orders from a Tier-1 Asian conglomerate and manufacturer of robotics platforms that are sold to customers in the military and industrial markets.





These latest orders further prove Mobilicom’s success in the execution of its end-to-end product strategy, as the orders consisted of products from three of Mobilicom’s product families, including Mobilicom’s MCU Mesh Networking, SkyHopper Datalinks, and Mobile Ground Stations .

“These initial production scale orders mark an encouraging milestone for us demonstrating expansion on several fronts,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “While our strength to date has been sales in the U.S., Europe, and Israel, we are now experiencing increased commercial traction in Asia. These recent orders by a Tier-1 robotics manufacturer also demonstrate new momentum for Mobilicom in robotics, expanding beyond our well-established track record with drones.”

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expansion on several fronts, increased commercial traction in Asia and new momentum for Mobilicom in robotics. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

