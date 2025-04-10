Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Thales

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announces a partnership with Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity. Thales safeguards sensitive data, identities, applications, and software for the most trusted brands in the world.

Climb has grown its security portfolio by adding Thales to their Solutions offered to their resellers. This strategic alliance allows Climb to expand its security portfolio, now offering the complete Thales Cyber Security Product (CSP) suite, which encompasses Application Security, Data Protection, and Identity and Access Management.

With the recent launch of the Thales and Imperva Global Partner Program, Accelerate Partner Network, they are poised to expand the growth of their partners' cyber security business. These mirrored and harmonized programs simplify how partners interact and do business with Thales and Imperva. The Thales and Imperva Accelerate Partner Network programs synchronized benefits, discounts, go-to-market support, and tiering, making it easier for partners to sell both the Thales and Imperva products, and Climb now offers solutions from both.

“As Thales launches our new Accelerate Partner Program, we are excited to announce that Climb Channel Solutions has expanded its portfolio to include the full Thales Cyber Security Product suite. This offering encompasses Application Security, Data Protection, and Identity & Access Management, providing our partners with a comprehensive security solution. With this expanded partnership, Climb serves as a one-stop-shop for our partners' cybersecurity needs, ensuring seamless access to industry-leading protection," said Sammy Kinlaw, VP of Americas Channel Sales at Thales.

“By adding Thales to our security solutions, Climb will empower our resellers to offer protection for critical applications, APIs, and data,” says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb. “The expansion of offerings combined with the new Accelerate Partner Programs will not only create a holistic approach to cyber security but also enable our resellers to get onboarded, enabled, and selling easily!”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

