AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

LONDON and PHOENIX, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gabriele Cerrone, has notified the Company that he has recently purchased an additional 38,000 ACUT shares in the open market. This brings his total holding to 4,910,759 shares.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness,” we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making. For more information, please visit www.accustem.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Wendy Blosser
Email: investors@accustem.com


