NEW YORK CITY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has recognized QuickBooks Online as a top cloud accounting software solution available today. As businesses increasingly shift to digital financial management, QuickBooks Online stands out for its accessibility, automation, security, and seamless integration with essential business tools.

Cloud-Based Accounting for the Modern Business

With the increasing demand for remote access to financial data, QuickBooks Online provides real-time financial visibility from any internet-connected device. This cloud-based system eliminates the limitations of traditional accounting software by offering business owners and finance teams the flexibility to manage their books anytime, anywhere.

QuickBooks Online ensures data security and integrity with DigiCert-secure encryption, password protection, user access limitations, and automatic backups. These safeguards provide peace of mind for businesses looking to protect their financial information.

Efficiency Through Automation

One of QuickBooks Online’s most significant advantages is its ability to automate time-consuming accounting tasks. The software streamlines key financial processes such as:

Tracking income and expenses automatically.

Managing sales tax (GST/VAT).

Handling inventory and recurring invoices.

Sending late payment reminders.

Matching payments to invoices.

By automating these functions, QuickBooks Online not only reduces human error but also helps businesses improve accuracy, save time, and enhance productivity—a crucial factor for small businesses with limited resources.

Seamless Integration and Collaboration

Businesses today rely on multiple digital tools to operate efficiently, and QuickBooks Online seamlessly integrates with third-party applications such as Shopify, helping eCommerce businesses sync transactions and financial data effortlessly.

Moreover, QuickBooks Online fosters collaboration by allowing accountants, bookkeepers, and employees to access financial data remotely while maintaining secure access privileges. This feature is especially beneficial for businesses with distributed teams or external accounting professionals.

A Mobile-First Approach

Recognizing the increasing reliance on mobile technology, QuickBooks Online offers a dedicated mobile app that allows business owners to:

Monitor cash flow in real-time.

Send and track invoices from their smartphones.

Upload and scan receipts for expense tracking.

Process payments on the go.

This mobile-first approach enables business owners to manage finances efficiently without being tied to a desktop, making it an ideal solution for entrepreneurs and small business operators.

Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence

A recent survey revealed that 78% of QuickBooks Online users reported that the software made it easier to manage their businesses. With over 6.5 million global customers, QuickBooks Online has established itself as one of the most widely adopted cloud accounting solutions available today.

Why QuickBooks Online Stands Out

Compared to traditional accounting software, QuickBooks Online offers numerous advantages, including:

Real-time access from any device with internet connectivity.

Improved efficiency through task automation.

Enhanced accuracy by minimizing manual data entry.

Automatic software updates to ensure compliance with tax and financial regulations.

Robust data security with encryption and regular backups.

Better Business Advice’s Verdict

Better Business Advice recognizes QuickBooks Online as a top choice for businesses seeking a reliable, secure, and efficient cloud accounting solution. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, cloud-based solutions like QuickBooks Online are empowering businesses with greater financial control, accuracy, and convenience.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global financial technology leader committed to powering prosperity for individuals and businesses. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide, Intuit provides innovative solutions through its flagship products, including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. With a workforce of 18,200 employees across 16 offices in seven countries, Intuit continues to drive financial empowerment at scale. In fiscal year 2024, the company reported $16.3 billion in revenue, reflecting its impact in helping consumers and businesses achieve financial success.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.





Drew Thomas (press@betterbusinessadvice.com)

