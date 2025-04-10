One Trading Chooses QuestDB’s Time-Series Database for Its Low-Latency Trading Platform

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Trading, a MiFID II trading platform and the first regulated perpetual futures venue in the EU, today announced its collaboration with QuestDB, an open-source, high-performance time series database. QuestDB will serve as the high-performance data store underpinning One Trading’s market data architecture, enabling scalable access to billions of trade records and powering real-time, data-driven services.

One Trading selected QuestDB for its exceptional performance, scalability, and reliability in managing vast volumes of high-frequency data. QuestDB can ingest terabytes of market data daily while delivering sub-millisecond query speeds, enabling fast analytics for trend analysis, historical pricing, and performance monitoring. This allows One Trading to derive meaningful historical insights that support broader operational initiatives.

One Trading’s exchange is uniquely positioned to deliver ultra-low latencies. As the fastest trading venue in the world, One Trading achieves sub-200 microsecond round-trip latency. To maintain this level of performance, One Trading uses QuestDB to persist and query large volumes of structured data. Its time-series architecture enables sub-millisecond queries across massive datasets, providing fast, efficient access to historical insights without sacrificing speed or reliability.

Steven Harper, CISO at One Trading, emphasized the importance of robust and efficient data store:

“At One Trading, scalability, performance, and reliability are non-negotiable as we build the future of regulated digital asset trading. QuestDB is an essential part of our trading platform—giving us a high-speed, scalable store for billions of trades that we can query in real time to power both customer-facing features and internal systems. Their deep AWS integration and packaging have enabled us to deploy new software releases with a repeatable and low risk process. We collaborate directly with their product teams enabling rapid feedback and adoption of new features. As we scale to meet growing demand—up to 1000 times our current capacity—QuestDB has proven itself as a database we trust to grow with us.”

QuestDB's cloud-native architecture seamlessly integrates into One Trading's AWS-based infrastructure, leveraging advanced networking configurations like Amazon EC2 Cluster Placement Groups to achieve ultra-low latency. Additionally, QuestDB’s adherence to open standards, including SQL, Parquet, and Iceberg, ensures interoperability and prevents vendor lock-in, aligning with One Trading’s long-term growth and regulatory compliance objectives.

Nicolas Hourcard, CEO of QuestDB, stated:

"We're excited to partner with One Trading, a forward-looking exchange committed to elevating standards in digital asset markets through regulation and technology. Our database enables the speed, accuracy, and transparency needed for real-time decision-making, precise regulatory reporting, and superior operational stability. QuestDB is proud to support One Trading's mission to deliver institutional-grade performance and compliance for Digital Assets."

Through this collaboration, QuestDB and One Trading reinforce their shared commitment to innovation in technology and the development of scalable, high-performance infrastructure.

About QuestDB

QuestDB is the next-generation open-source time series database, built for extreme performance at scale. Whether trading in dynamic capital markets, monitoring millions of sensors, or analyzing global telemetry, QuestDB thrives when the milliseconds — or microseconds — matter. With cloud-native architecture and tiered, decoupled storage using open formats, leading organizations can scale without bottlenecks or vendor lock-in. Learn more at questdb.com .

About One Trading

One Trading is a European trading platform headquartered in the Netherlands and the first regulated perpetual futures trading venue in the EU. The company is committed to providing a secure, fast, and scalable platform for trading crypto-assets and derivatives. With a focus on innovation and regulatory compliance, One Trading aims to set new standards in the industry and offer unparalleled services to its customers. For more information, click here.

