Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,685 in the last 365 days.

CMIT Solutions Launches Cybersecurity Evaluation Program for Oakland Businesses

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new cybersecurity assessment initiative launched by CMIT Solutions is offering small and mid-sized businesses in Oakland and Walnut Creek a proactive approach to managing digital threats. This strategic development comes at a time when organizations face rising risks from ransomware, phishing, and data breaches.

The program is built around CMIT Solutions’ proprietary Cybersecurity Assessment®, designed to help companies evaluate vulnerabilities in their current infrastructure. Participating businesses receive a comprehensive risk profile, along with prioritized recommendations tailored to industry-specific compliance standards.

“As cyberattacks grow in both frequency and sophistication, it's critical for businesses to identify risks before they become incidents,” said a representative from CMIT Solutions. “This assessment is not just a technical audit—it's a strategic tool for long-term operational resilience.”

In addition to vulnerability scanning and risk scoring, the service incorporates consultation on regulatory compliance, from HIPAA to PCI-DSS. The goal is to bridge the gap between technical awareness and practical implementation across different business sectors.

About CMIT Solutions of Oakland: CMIT Solutions of Oakland delivers expert IT services with a focus on reliability, security, and scalability. Serving businesses across Oakland and Walnut Creek, the company provides proactive technology support through managed services, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic IT consulting.

Bob Lee
CMIT Solution
+1 5102796328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMIT Solutions Launches Cybersecurity Evaluation Program for Oakland Businesses

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more