Understanding Ikea's recent expansion move in India

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this communiqué, the team of 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - YourRetailCoach (YRC) presents a perspective on Ikea’s decision to extend its footprints to the Delhi-NCR region in India.𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵Ikea is making a foray into the Delhi-NCR region, one of the largest furniture markets in India, after almost seven years of entering the Indian market. Even when it comes to eCommerce, the company opened its online sales channel only a year later after launching its first store in the country. Ikea’s growth and expansion approach has been slow and steady with every new store coming up in an interval of one or two years.A key takeaway here is that businesses should take time to gather the experience and expertise needed for growth and expansion especially, in a foreign market. This may also entail curated surveys and experiments as part of market research.Ikea’s growth and expansion trajectory in India also shed light on its long-term vision for the country’s massive furniture market.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆Business expansion decisions call for careful deliberations on a wide range of factors. That seems to be the case with Ikea’s entry and expansion story in India.When starting a new business or expanding to new markets, one of the important considerations is the presence of a conducive business environment. Secondly, for businesses that are reliant on technology, the availability of and access to technological resources and capabilities becomes another important consideration in evaluating specific market regions. For a furniture company, some of the other important factors are the availability of land for the construction of factories and support systems for eCommerce operations. It is unlikely that a brand like Ikea does not take these factors into account in shaping its expansion strategies for any market.With a long stint in 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 , YRC maintains that rushing into establishing and implementing both offline and online sales channels at the same time is a riskier approach.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹Ikea is a successful global brand. It has mastered the nuances of the 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 including the aspects of localisation.The Delhi-NCR region is one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan centres in India. The region also features high urbanisation and a strong presence of the middle-class segment. This converts into a massive consumer market. Factors like population, age distribution, household size and composition, urbanisation, education, employment, income levels, technology, infrastructure, climate, and lifestyle (to name a few) are highly relevant areas for consideration when assessing the market potential of a city, state, region, or even a country. This has significant business implications. For example, in dry climatic conditions (as in Delhi-NCR), there are high chances of wood cracking and shrinking. A furniture brand cannot ignore the impact of climatic factors on its products.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

