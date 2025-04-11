AJS Wildlife Solutions Reports Uptick in Wildlife Intrusions Across St. Louis

AJS Wildlife Solutions reports a rise in wildlife intrusions across St. Louis, stressing the need for professional intervention to protect homes and businesses.

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AJS Wildlife Solutions has identified a noticeable rise in residential wildlife intrusions throughout the St. Louis area, citing seasonal patterns and urban development as contributing factors. Homeowners have increasingly reported noise, property damage, and health concerns caused by nuisance animals accessing attics, crawl spaces, and wall voids.These trends reflect the growing need for humane and effective wildlife animal removal in St. Louis, MO , particularly for properties located near wooded areas or waterways. AJS Wildlife Solutions highlights that spring activity spikes among raccoons, squirrels, and bats often lead to home entry in search of shelter or nesting grounds.Certified wildlife technicians from the company continue to focus on targeted inspection and exclusion strategies. Recent cases have involved a wide range of interventions, including Mice Removal, Raccoon Removal, Squirrel Removal, and Snake Removal, underscoring the diversity of wildlife species creating disruptions.Bat activity has also surged, particularly in attic spaces of older homes. As a result, the company has emphasized the importance of seasonal Bat Exclusion in St. Louis, MO, a process that ensures humane removal while protecting vulnerable bat populations during sensitive periods of development.For more information on current wildlife trends or inspection services, visit the AJS Wildlife Solutions website or reach out through their online inquiry form.About AJS Wildlife Solutions: AJS Wildlife Solutions offers expert, ethical wildlife removal services in St. Louis. Known for their custom carpentry repairs, ladder access expertise, and certified technicians, the company is committed to resolving wildlife issues with precision and care.Company: AJS Wildlife SolutionsAddress: PO BOX: 142372City: St LouisState: MOZip code: 63114Phone: (314) 320-4944E-Mail address: info@ajswildlifesolutions.com

