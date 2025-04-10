Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on PBMM commitment to combat smuggling of vapes

April 10, 2025

I am elated to learn of the President's commitment to rally behind the campaign against smuggling of electronic vapes. We can expect a relentless and intensified crackdown that will hold violators accountable and dismantle their operations, given the President's avowed determination to address this concern.

Laganap na ang panlilinlang pati sa mga kabataan -- sila na ngayon ang pangunahing tinatarget ng mga mapagsamantalang nagbebenta ng mapanganib at ilegal na produkto. Smuggling does not only cause economic damage, it also undermines consumer welfare and poses risks to health. Higit pa sa kawalan sa gobyerno ang smuggling, pinagkakaitan nito ang ating mga kababayan ng mga programang makakatulong sa kanila para makaahon sa kahirapan.

