EBC Financial Group Strengthens Community Bonds with Ramadan Initiative at Berdikari Elderly Cottage

INDONESIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to foster social welfare and uplift underserved communities, EBC Financial Group (EBC) organised a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative during Ramadan at Berdikari Elderly Cottage - Panti Werdha, an esteemed elderly care home located in Tangerang, Banten. This initiative highlights EBC’s continued mission of promoting well-being, enhancing accessibility, and strengthening community bonds through meaningful actions that are both local and practical.

Aligning Purpose with Impact through a Celebration of Togetherness

Spearheaded by a dedicated team of EBC employees playing distinct roles to ensure the event’s success, the financial broker’s contribution aimed to support the health and well-being of elderly residents through multiple avenues: enhancing infrastructure, providing essential supplies, and fostering emotional connections. The company’s efforts were anchored in a broader vision to create lasting positive change by actively engaging with communities in need.

Driven by a clear purpose to uplift the well-being of elderly residents by addressing both their physical and emotional needs, the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to building resilient communities. This effort is part of a long-term vision, where business success goes hand in hand with social responsibility, and real impact is measured by lives touched, not just numbers. The initiative was deeply impactful, bringing joy and improved quality of life to the 29 elderly residents and the 10 staff members of the home, highlighting EBC Financial Group’s dedication not only to business excellence but also to societal welfare.

Mr. Soleh, a caregiver at Berdikari Elderly Cottage, remarked, "The assistance we received from EBC Financial Group has made a huge difference in our daily operations. It allows us to provide better care to our elderly residents, and most importantly, it reminds us that they are valued and cared for by the wider community."

Febrian Saputra, a Business Development Manager at EBC Financial Group that is also a volunteer who helped organise the initiative, shared, “This initiative is part of our continued effort to make a real difference in the communities we’re part of. Seeing the smiles, hearing the stories, and simply being present with the residents reminded us that impact goes beyond donations. It’s about human connection. We’re proud to support Berdikari Elderly Cottage and look forward to building more meaningful partnerships that uplift and strengthen our communities.”

To enhance living conditions, EBC’s team of volunteers repaired critical bathroom facilities, improving comfort and accessibility for the elderly residents. Additionally, the company provided essential grocery packages designed to meet the residents’ nutritional needs over the coming months, easing the burden on the facility’s management and ensuring consistent support.

Reflecting EBC’s commitment to social inclusion, the initiative featured a range of activities designed to inspire joy and strengthen connection. Employees led a recreational colouring session, providing residents with an opportunity for creative expression and relaxation. The event culminated in a shared iftar meal, symbolising unity, compassion, and the spirit of Ramadan.

EBC’s Dedication to Social Welfare Extends Beyond a Singular Event

This CSR initiative is part of EBC’s broader commitment to fostering positive social impact within Indonesia. The company’s strategy goes beyond singular events; it involves creating sustainable value through continued support for underserved communities. Last year, EBC’s Indonesia team renovated mosque facilities and provided aid to 75 orphaned children in Banten during Ramadan.

EBC’s focus on community empowerment extends to planned future initiatives, including educational scholarships for underprivileged children, environmental sustainability projects, and financial literacy programs designed to promote long-term societal growth.

EBC’s efforts at Berdikari Elderly Cottage reflect a genuine commitment to providing value beyond financial services. By actively engaging with communities, the company demonstrates a holistic approach to corporate responsibility, aiming to positively impact lives through strategic partnerships, direct assistance, and continued engagement. This initiative further cements EBC’s presence in Indonesia, where the company aims to strengthen ties with local communities and contribute to their welfare. As EBC Financial Group continues to expand its CSR efforts, it remains dedicated to promoting inclusivity, sustainability, and community empowerment.

In tandem with this community-focused initiative, EBC Financial Group also marked a meaningful milestone in its long-term commitment to Indonesia by securing trademark registration for its logo. This legal recognition not only strengthens the protection of EBC’s brand in the region but also reinforces its dedication to contributing positively to the country’s regulatory and business environment.

