Koryx Copper Announces Listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) (NSX: KYX) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all the requirements for a dual-listing on the Namibian Securities Exchange (“NSX”) under the symbol “KYX”, with trading to commence on April 10, 2025. There will be no change to Koryx’s listing on the TSX Venture Exchange which will remain the primary listing for Koryx’s common shares.

Heye Daun, President and CEO of Koryx Copper, commented, “Koryx Copper’s dual listing on the Namibian Securities Exchange marks an important milestone which demonstrates our commitment to Namibia and its thriving mining sector and well developed capital markets. We have a significant and highly supportive local Namibian shareholder base and this listing is intended to make it easier for local retail and institutional shareholders to invest in Koryx through on-market purchases or participation in future financings. It therefore not only deepens our connection with local investors but also underscores our confidence in Namibia as a premier mining jurisdiction. By expanding our shareholder base and enhancing market liquidity, we are strengthening our foundation for long-term growth while ensuring Namibians have a direct stake in the country’s resource-driven prosperity.”

In conjunction with the Company’s dual listing on the NSX, the Company is required by the NSX to provide a summary of historical achievements and an operational overview of events, all of which have previously been released on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s profile and further information is available on the Company’s website at https://koryxcopper.com. No new information will be released on the Namibian Exchange News Service (“NENS”) in conjunction with the Company’s dual listing on the NSX, effective April 10, 2025.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned, PEA-stage Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia.

Haib is a large and advanced copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and the deposit remains intact. Porphyry copper deposits are a major global source of copper with the best-known examples being concentrated around the Pacific Rim, North America and South America. Haib is one of the few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events, but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

More than 70,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Teck remains a strategic and supportive shareholder. In addition to extensive drilling, metallurgical testing, geophysics and geological mapping, various mine modelling and technical studies have been completed to date. Further details are available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca



More information is available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

jbecker@koryxcopper.com

+1-604-785-0850

KORYX COPPER INC.

Incorporated in British Columbia

Registration number: BC0325566

ISIN: CA50067J2020

TSX Share Code: KRY

NSX Share Code: KYX

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement and Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's future plans or prospects of the Company, including prospects for economic recoverability of mineral resources. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements also include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed management discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

