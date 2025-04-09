DevOpser Launches Secure AI Application Hosting and Development SaaS in AWS Marketplace

Fast, Secure AI Application Development with Built-In Environments, GitOps, and AWS Bedrock Integration

HARISH, Israel, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevOpser has launched its Secure AI Application Hosting and Development SaaS in AWS Marketplace. This end-to-end AI development platform includes a browser-based IDE, staging and production environments, and automated GitOps pipelines—allowing businesses to leverage prebuilt templates and get fully up and running in under 60 minutes.

Designed for businesses working with the U.S. federal government, their vendors, suppliers, and startups seeking enterprise acquisition who need to meet enterprise security requirements, DevOpser ensures NIST Cybersecurity Framework compliance while freeing developers to focus on creating great AI-driven user experiences.

Key Features:

Parameterized One-Click Deployment – Launch a full AI application hosting and development pipeline with staging and production environments in under an hour.

– Launch a full AI application hosting and development pipeline with staging and production environments in under an hour. Complete Development Environment – Work from a browser-based IDE with a dedicated workspace for seamless collaboration.

– Work from a browser-based IDE with a dedicated workspace for seamless collaboration. Automated GitOps Pipelines – Integrates directly with GitHub for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD).

– Integrates directly with GitHub for continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD). Enterprise Security & Compliance – Meets NIST Cybersecurity Framework standards.

– Meets NIST Cybersecurity Framework standards. High Availability & Disaster Recovery – Supports autoscaling, rollback capabilities, and failover protection at the Availability Zone level.

– Supports autoscaling, rollback capabilities, and failover protection at the Availability Zone level. AWS Bedrock Integration – Connects to your AWS account’s Bedrock, enabling access to all available large language models.

Built for Fast-Moving, Security-Focused Teams

“DevOpser eliminates the complexity of AI application infrastructure, so teams can focus on innovation,” said Liat Hoffman, Founder of DevOpser. “We empower businesses to move quickly while meeting the strict security and compliance requirements necessary for working with enterprise.”

Availability & Pricing

The DevOpser Secure AI App Hosting and Development SaaS is now available in AWS Marketplace . For pricing details, visit https://devopser.io/pricing.html .

Start using DevOpser at https://app.devopser.io .

About DevOpser

DevOpser is a DevOps services company creating secure, compliant, and highly available AI infrastructure solutions. DevOpser ensures AI applications run reliably in production environments, exactly when it matters most. With deep expertise in security, automation, and cloud infrastructure, we help businesses build and scale AI solutions with confidence.

