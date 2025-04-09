Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2025 totaled $162.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of March 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $   19,249  
Global Discovery   1,736  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth   10,282  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth   2,702  
Franchise   700  
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity   345  
Non-U.S. Growth   12,988  
China Post-Venture   109  
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity   4,942  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value   2,582  
Value Income   16  
International Value Group    
International Value   46,849  
International Explorer   631  
Global Special Situations   6  
Global Value Team    
Global Value   29,929  
Select Equity   327  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets   1,625  
Credit Team    
High Income   12,062  
Credit Opportunities   287  
Floating Rate   85  
Developing World Team    
Developing World   4,147  
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak   1,899  
Antero Peak Hedge   222  
International Small-Mid Team    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth   5,353  
EMsights Capital Group    
Global Unconstrained   879  
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities   1,040  
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities   1,398  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $  162,390  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $112.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
