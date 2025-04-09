Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2025 totaled $162.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of March 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 19,249 Global Discovery 1,736 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,282 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,702 Franchise 700 Global Equity Team Global Equity 345 Non-U.S. Growth 12,988 China Post-Venture 109 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,942 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,582 Value Income 16 International Value Group International Value 46,849 International Explorer 631 Global Special Situations 6 Global Value Team Global Value 29,929 Select Equity 327 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,625 Credit Team High Income 12,062 Credit Opportunities 287 Floating Rate 85 Developing World Team Developing World 4,147 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 1,899 Antero Peak Hedge 222 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,353 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 879 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,040 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,398 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 162,390

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $112.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

