Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,664 in the last 365 days.

Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2025 First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2025 first-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to discuss the company’s financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A. Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast. At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills’ investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2025 First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more