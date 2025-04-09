nuEra Kicks Off 4/20 Early with Unbeatable Deals & an Exclusive Weekend Giveaway

CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4/20 is almost here, and nuEra Cannabis is celebrating with early access to massive deals and an exclusive weekend getaway giveaway.

Starting March 25, customers can enter to win a one-of-a-kind cannabis-friendly getaway, while early 4/20 shopping begins April 11 with savings of up to 50% off top brands. With extended store hours, exclusive discounts, and a premium prize package, nuEra is making this 4/20 bigger than ever.

Win the Ultimate 4/20 Weekend Getaway

nuEra is giving one lucky winner the chance to escape, explore, and elevate their 4/20 experience with an exclusive $800+ prize package, including:

$100 nuEra Gift Card – Stock up before your adventure

– Stock up before your adventure $100 Gas Card – Travel worry-free

– Travel worry-free Exclusive Tour of Ieso – A behind-the-scenes look at cannabis cultivation

– A behind-the-scenes look at cannabis cultivation Dinner for Two at St. Nicholas Brewery ($100 Gift Card) – Enjoy a meal with a view of the airport tarmac

– Enjoy a meal with a view of the airport tarmac Two-Night Stay at Woodland Cabins – A nature retreat near Shawnee National Forest



How to Enter: Visit the giveaway 420 deals page (you can sign up that day!) and submit your entry between March 25 and April 20, 2025. The winner will be announced after the promotion ends.

4/20 Deals Start Early – Shop Before the Rush

nuEra customers don’t have to wait until April 20 to score the best cannabis deals of the year.

April 11: Early shopping for Medical Patients, Veterans & Jet Class High Flyers

Early shopping for April 12: Access opens for High Flyers Rewards Members

Access opens for April 13: All customers can shop 4/20 deals

can shop 4/20 deals Deals run through April 20 – Get up to 50% off premium cannabis brands



4/20 Exclusive Deals (Valid April 11-20, While Supplies Last)

50% Off Cresco

Cresco 45% Off nuEra, MWF, I420 & Alchemy

nuEra, MWF, I420 & Alchemy 40% Off Verano, Ascend Wellness, Ingrown Farms

Verano, Ascend Wellness, Ingrown Farms 35% Off Aeriz

Aeriz 30% Off Revolution, Rove, Timeless

Revolution, Rove, Timeless 25% Off Flora

Flora 20% Off Green Growth Group, GTI, Smokiez



Extended Store Hours: All nuEra dispensary locations will have extended hours during 4/20 weekend to accommodate customers, check out our extended hours below:

Friday 4/18 and Saturday 4/19:

Aurora : 9:00 am – 9:00 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers

: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers Chicago : 10:00 am – 9:00 pm | *9:00 am for High Flyers and Medical Patients

: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm | *9:00 am for High Flyers and Medical Patients Champaign : 11:00 am – 9:45 pm | *10:00 am for High Flyers

: 11:00 am – 9:45 pm | *10:00 am for High Flyers DeKalb : 10:00 am – 9:45 pm | *9:00 am for High Flyers

10:00 am – 9:45 pm | *9:00 am for High Flyers East Dubuque : 9:00 am – 9:45 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers

: 9:00 am – 9:45 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers East Peoria : 8:00 am – 9:00 pm | *7:00am for High Flyers and Medical Patients

: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm | *7:00am for High Flyers and Medical Patients Pekin : 9:00 am – 9:00 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers

: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm | *8:00 am for High Flyers Urbana : 8:00 am – 9:00 pm | *7:00 am for High Flyers and Medical Patients

Don’t Miss Out – Celebrate 4/20 with nuEra

Enter the giveaway now for a chance to win an unforgettable 4/20 weekend

for a chance to win an Visit nuEra stores early to avoid 4/20 lines and secure top deals before they sell out

to avoid 4/20 lines and before they sell out Follow nuEra on social media for updates, exclusive promotions, and event announcements



Visit Your Nearest nuEra Dispensary

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook: facebook.com/ nuErachicago

Instagram: @nuera.il

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7543dc98-b684-4eaa-9fd7-88cd626167a4

For Further Information or Media Inquiries, Contact: Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing nuEra Cannabis media@nueracannabis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

