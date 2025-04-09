Air Filter Company Camfil Canada Decreases Data Centre Equipment Failure Risks and Lowers Energy Costs with Canadian-Made Air Filters

Discover how Camfil Canada’s engineered air filtration solutions optimize data centre efficiency, reduce energy use, and meet environmental standards across diverse Canadian climate conditions.

Toronto, Canada, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian data centres received welcome news today as leading Canadian air filtration manufacturer Camfil Canada announced enhanced solutions specifically designed for the unique challenges faced by facilities operating in Canada's diverse climate conditions.

In their latest industry resource, "The Crucial Role of Air Filtration in Data Centres", Camfil Canada details how their air filtration systems are helping Canadian data centres achieve superior operational efficiency while meeting stringent environmental standards.

With technology driving rapid economic growth in Canadian cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, the demand for advanced computing facilities continues to rise. However, these facilities face significant challenges related to particulate matter and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can threaten equipment performance and longevity.

"Our solutions address the specific challenges of operating data centres in environments ranging from the humid coastal regions to the dry prairie provinces," said Berni Baier, an air filtration specialist with Camfil Canada. "By manufacturing locally, we're able to provide faster deployment and customized support to our Canadian clients."

The resource highlights how proper air filtration not only extends equipment life but also significantly reduces energy consumption—a key consideration for Canadian data centres working to minimize their carbon footprint while maintaining reliability during extreme weather conditions. It covers several critical topics, including:

The risks that particulate matter and VOCs pose to data centre equipment, such as overheating, corrosion, and electrical malfunctions.

How high-efficiency air filtration solutions can protect sensitive equipment, reduce downtime, and save on energy costs.

Insights into the sustainability challenges of energy-intensive tech facilities, and how advanced filtration systems can improve environmental performance.

Guidance on industry standards, such as ASHRAE and ISO, for maintaining optimal air quality in data centres.

For data centre operators seeking more in-depth information, Camfil's North American branch also offers a related resource "Molecular Air Filtration for Data centres: A Comprehensive Video Series" that provides additional technical insights into advanced filtration technologies.

Canadian data centre operators interested in learning how these locally-developed solutions can improve their facility performance are encouraged to review the full guide, which is available online at no cost to readers: https://cleanair.camfil.ca/the-crucial-role-of-air-filtration-in-data-centres/

