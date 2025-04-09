Warp Launches “FlowSkip” – Unifying B2B + D2C Freight to Boost Retail Efficiency, Speed, and Profitability

Los Angeles, CA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA – Warp, a leader in tech-enabled middle mile logistics, today announced the launch of FlowSkip – a new freight solution that intelligently combines B2B and D2C shipments through a shared cross-dock and truck network. By leveraging zone-skip routing and real-time orchestration at the cross-dock level, FlowSkip improves speed, reduces costs, and unlocks new efficiencies for retailers and brands across their distribution strategy.

Unlike traditional networks that separate store, wholesale, and consumer deliveries, FlowSkip consolidates all outbound freight at the cross-dock – cutting out unnecessary sortation centers and minimizing empty miles. This reduces the number of handoffs in the delivery process, which translates to fewer damaged goods and more reliable delivery experiences for both retail partners and consumers.

For D2C shipments, FlowSkip utilizes zone-skip trucks to bypass legacy parcel sortation networks entirely – allowing brands to reach customers faster, with fewer touches and lower damage rates. The result: higher delivery accuracy, improved customer satisfaction, and ultimately, stronger business outcomes like higher average order value (AOV) and increased customer lifetime value (CLTV).

On the B2B side, retailers and apparel brands use FlowSkip to streamline store replenishment and wholesale LTL orders – bypassing legacy LTL terminals that often delay freight, introduce damage, and add unnecessary complexity. With fewer touches and a direct, tech-orchestrated outbound path, brands gain tighter control over service levels, reduce claims, and ensure faster, cleaner delivery to wholesale partners and retail locations. This improves inventory flow, reduces backroom congestion, and tightens dock-to-stock times – leading to better in-stock rates, more efficient staffing, and less capital tied up in inventory stuck in transit.

“FlowSkip isn’t just about consolidating freight; it’s about aligning logistics with how modern operators run their business,” said Troy Lester, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder at Warp. “Whether you're shipping to stores, wholesale partners, or end customers, FlowSkip simplifies routing, reduces damage, and delivers tighter control across the entire network.”

FlowSkip is now live across Warp’s U.S. and Canadian network and is being adopted by leading retail, CPG, and apparel brands to modernize their distribution strategy and drive performance across transportation, inventory, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more, visit www.wearewarp.com .

Stephanie Levinson Warp press@wearewarp.com

