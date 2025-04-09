Avista Corp. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with first quarter 2025 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 7, 2025.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com. You must pre-register for the call via the Presentations and Events link at Avista’s website (investor.avistacorp.com/events-and-presentations) to access the call-in details for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on the Avista Corp. website at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 18,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

