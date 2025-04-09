Rosanne Holmes Celebrates 11 Years in Real Estate

Rosanne Holmes celebrates 11 years of trusted real estate service in Vistancia, highlighting community commitment through Bouquets and Bubbles® sponsorship.

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired federal employee turned Realtor, Rosanne Holmes, is proud to celebrate 11 years in the real estate industry, marking over a decade of dedicated service to the Vistancia community in Peoria. Holmes, known for her honesty, integrity, and family-centered values, has built a thriving career helping neighbors buy and sell homes with a personalized touch and unwavering commitment to her clients. This milestone anniversary highlights not only her longevity in the business, but also her deep roots and positive impact in the local Peoria Vistancia real estate scene.Milestone Anniversary and Local ExpertiseOver the past 11 years, Rosanne Holmes has guided countless families and individuals through one of life’s biggest decisions – finding a place to call home. After retiring from federal service, Holmes brought the same principles of trust and integrity from her government career into real estate, earning a reputation as a knowledgeable and reliable agent in the Peoria area. A long-time resident of Vistancia (nearly two decades now), she leverages her intimate understanding of the community’s neighborhoods and lifestyle in every client interaction. “It’s been an incredible journey these past 11 years,” Holmes reflects. “I’m so grateful to the Vistancia and Peoria community for trusting me with their real estate dreams. Being able to help my neighbors find their perfect home or sell their home smoothly has been my passion from day one.”Holmes’s local market expertise is well-recognized. She has successfully handled numerous transactions right in Vistancia – one of the areas she knows best – along with nearby Peoria neighborhoods. In fact, having lived in Vistancia since 2005, Rosanne possesses firsthand insight into school districts, amenities, and market trends that affect her community. This on-the-ground experience means clients get realistic advice and up-to-date information tailored to their needs. Her website, RosanneHolmes.com , even offers free access to virtually every home listing in Peoria and comprehensive community information for Maricopa County to assist buyers and sellers in making informed decisions. “My goal has always been to empower clients with information and guidance,” Holmes says. “When they succeed, I succeed.”Personalized Approach Built on Honesty and Family ValuesOne of the hallmarks of Rosanne Holmes’s 11-year career is her highly personalized, client-first approach. Holmes prides herself on treating clients like family – taking time to understand their unique needs, hopes, and challenges. As a result, much of her business comes from referrals and repeat clients who appreciate her patient guidance and attentive service. Client testimonials speak to Holmes’s dedication: buyers and sellers consistently note that she is always available, proactive in sharing every opportunity, and fiercely protective of her clients’ best interests. “She was always there for us, making sure we were aware of every home that met our criteria,” one client shared in an online review. Another review highlighted “her professionalism, knowledge, honesty, [and] integrity,” describing those qualities as “very much appreciated and respected” by the communityHolmes’s family-oriented values also shine through in her work. A mother and grandmother herself (and many-time Vistancia neighbor), Rosanne understands that buying or selling a home isn’t just a business transaction – it’s a life event that affects the whole family. She takes pride in walking families through the process with compassion and transparency. Whether helping a young couple purchase their first home or assisting a retiring neighbor in downsizing to their forever home, Holmes tailors her approach to each situation. This personal touch has earned her a loyal client base and a reputation as “the Realtor next door” who genuinely cares. It’s not unusual for Rosanne to form lasting friendships with clients; many say she remains a trusted advisor well beyond closing day, always ready with advice or a helping hand when needed.Her commitment to excellence is backed by a proven track record. In her early years, Rosanne’s performance earned her multiple Executive Club Awards in 2015, 2016, and 2017 – a recognition of high achievement in sales. Over the last decade, she has helped dozens of families find new homes or sell their properties, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the local real estate market. Yet Holmes is the first to shift credit back to her clients and community: “Any success I have is because of the wonderful people I get to work with. They trust me during one of the biggest decisions of their lives – that’s a responsibility I honor every day.”Reputation in the Peoria Vistancia MarketIn the Peoria and Vistancia real estate market, Rosanne Holmes has become a name synonymous with trust and results. Neighbors often spot her familiar face at community gatherings or neighborhood events, reinforcing that she is not just an agent but also a friend and peer in the community. This dual role as both local resident and real estate expert gives Holmes a special rapport with Vistancia clients – she speaks their language because she’s one of them. “Having a knowledgeable real estate agent in Vistancia means having an agent who is committed to helping you buy or sell your home in our prestigious neighborhood,” Holmes wrote, emphasizing her commitment to the community she calls home.Holmes’s deep roots in Vistancia and Peoria translate into exceptional market insight. She has weathered dynamic market cycles over 11 years, from housing booms to slowdowns, always adapting her strategy to best serve clients. Fellow realtors and past clients often commend her professionalism and calm leadership during transactions. “Rosanne just knows how to get things done the right way,” says a colleague from a local brokerage. “Her negotiation skills and ethical approach set a standard for all of us in the area.” This respect among peers is further evidenced by the collaborations Rosanne has fostered; mortgage brokers, title agents, and even other real estate agents enjoy working with her because of her team spirit and integrity.Community members also recognize Rosanne’s influence beyond individual deals. In the broader Peoria real estate scene, she’s seen as an advocate for the community’s prosperity. Holmes frequently shares market updates and homeownership tips at Vistancia club meetings and through her social media, educating residents on real estate trends. By demystifying the process and offering expert advice freely, she has helped increase overall confidence in the housing market within the community. Many credit her as a driving force in making Vistancia a sought-after neighborhood, as she often highlights the area’s charms—like the scenic trails, excellent schools, and tight-knit neighborly spirit—in her listings and conversations. Essentially, Rosanne Holmes has become an ambassador for Vistancia, showcasing the community’s best qualities while serving the real estate needs of its residents.Community Engagement: Bouquets and BubblesFlower-Sharing EventsBeyond her professional achievements, Rosanne Holmes’s heart for community engagement truly sets her apart. One shining example is her sponsorship of Bouquets and Bubbles, a popular flower-sharing event series in Vistancia that combines floral design with community bonding. In partnership with local business FlowerGiving.com and Peoria Florist ™, Holmes helps organize these creative gatherings where residents come together to create floral arrangements while enjoying a bit of bubbly (hence the name). Holmes has been a hands-on sponsor and even a moderator of Bouquets and Bubbles events, guiding participants through fun afternoons of flower arranging, laughter, and philanthropy.At a recent Bouquets and Bubbles class, held at the Vistancia Village clubhouse, Rosanne welcomed dozens of neighbors to an afternoon of “artistic craft, fun, and relaxation,” complete with crystal champagne flutes and fresh-cut flowers at every table. Under the tutelage of a master floral designer, attendees learned to make beautiful bouquets in festive keepsake vases. Holmes’s presence helped set a warm, inclusive tone. Throughout the workshop she could be seen chatting with participants, sharing laughs and even a handy flower preservation tip she picked up (“use kitty litter in a microwave to preserve flowers,” she quipped, to the amusement of the group.But what truly makes Bouquets and Bubbles special is the “give-back” twist at the end. As the event wrapped up, Rosanne encouraged her fellow neighbors to pay it forward – each participant left with not one but two floral arrangements: one to keep and one to share. Holmes asked attendees to share their second bouquet with a friend or relative in need of cheer, spreading kindness well beyond the clubhouse walls.This flower-sharing gesture, facilitated through FlowerGiving.com’s initiative, exemplifies Holmes’s belief in building strong community ties through small acts of kindness. “Real estate is about community,” Holmes explains. “Just as I help people find homes, I also want to help make our community a brighter, happier place. Sometimes something as simple as delivering flowers to someone can make a huge difference.”The Bouquets and Bubbles program has been a hit in Vistancia. Anthem Pleasant, the owner of Peoria Florist By sponsoring these flower-sharing classes, Rosanne Holmes is investing in her community’s well-being in a unique way – fostering creativity, camaraderie, and compassion among neighbors. The events have drawn residents of all ages, from young children making bouquets for their moms on Mother’s Day, to seniors enjoying an afternoon out. And Holmes is there at every step: whether she’s funding supplies, coordinating with venues, or simply rolling up her sleeves to help someone trim a stem, she leads by example. Bouquets and Bubbleshas quickly become a beloved Vistancia event, thanks in large part to Rosanne’s enthusiastic support and belief in giving back to the community that supports her.Looking Ahead: Continued Commitment to ServiceAs she celebrates 11 years as a Realtor, Rosanne Holmes shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, this milestone has energized her commitment to serve Peoria and Vistancia for years to come. Holmes is continually educating herself on the latest real estate trends, technology, and market data to better serve her clients. She believes the next decade will bring exciting developments to the Peoria area, and she is determined to ensure her clients and neighbors benefit from those opportunities. “The market is always evolving, especially here in Arizona. My job is to stay ahead of the curve so I can provide the best advice possible,” she says. “One thing that won’t change, though, is the way I treat my clients – like family. That’s at the core of everything I do.”Plans are already underway for Rosanne’s next community project, building on the success of Bouquets and Bubbles. Holmes hints that she’d like to organize a seasonal charity home tour in Vistancia, where local homeowners open their beautifully decorated houses during the holidays to raise funds for a good cause. It’s ideas like this that show Holmes’s blend of real estate savvy and community spirit. Whether it’s through her professional role as an agent or her personal mission as a community champion, Rosanne Holmes is committed to making Peoria’s Vistancia community thrive – one home sale, one family, one flower bouquet at a time.About Rosanne HolmesRosanne Holmes is a licensed real estate agent (Realtor) serving Peoria, Arizona, with a special focus on the Vistancia community. A retired federal employee, Rosanne transitioned to real estate 11 years ago and quickly became known for her honesty, integrity, and personalized service. She has lived in Vistancia for nearly 20 years, giving her unparalleled local market knowledge. Rosanne specializes in residential sales and purchases, helping first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizing seniors alike to achieve their real estate goals. She is an award-winning agent, having earned multiple Executive Club Awards in recognition of her sales performance. Rosanne is also an active community member, sponsoring local events like Bouquets and Bubblesto give back to her neighbors. For more information, visit her website at RosanneHolmes.comContact: Rosanne Holmes – Real Estate Agent, Peoria, AZ (Vistancia Specialist) – Email: rosie@rosanneholmes.com | Phone: (623) 261-3133 | Website: www.RosanneHolmes.com

