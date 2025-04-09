Chantal Trujillo Spotlighted by Nexstar in Remarkable Women Series

Chantal Trujillo was featured on KGET and Studio 17 as part of Nexstar’s Remarkable Women series.

Accomplished Bakersfield Attorney Breaks Barriers in Personal Injury Law, Leading the Way for the Next Generation

There are going to be tough times and late nights, and women have a lot more expectations in a lot of ways - learn to keep breaking barriers.” — Chantal Trujillo, Senior Partner

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Chantal Trujillo was interviewed by KGET and Studio 17 as part of Nexstar’s Remarkable Women series, a nationwide initiative honoring women breaking barriers within the community. Chantal describes the challenges she faced starting off as an attorney in a male-dominated field and the advice that helped her achieve her goals, which she now passes on to the next generation.With over a decade of experience handling complex personal injury litigation at Rodriguez & Associates , Chantal has built a rewarding career helping individuals and families recover from catastrophic injuries caused by others' negligence. She has met challenges head-on, navigating a career in a traditionally male-dominated field, subsequently establishing herself as a leader in the courtroom. Chantal has earned a reputation as a hardworking attorney who addresses her clients’ needs with fierce advocacy and compassion.“As a woman, you do have to prove yourself a little bit more when you start in this profession. You have to know the law like the back of your hand.”From a young age, Chantal’s parents encouraged her to pursue law, recognizing her strong voice and determination. While her skills and drive led to recognitions such as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ and The National Trial Lawyers: 40 Under 40, the journey wasn’t always easy. Early in her career, Chantal often found herself surrounded by older, seasoned men in courtrooms, conference rooms, and depositions. She recalls moments when she was mistaken for a clerk or a court reporter and admits to moments of insecurity. But as strong women do, she made a point to prove herself.“You move past those situations where you feel a little bit insecure, a little vulnerable. You just have to keep pushing through.”Chantal credits much of her inner strength to years of martial arts training and her father’s advice to “keep moving forward.” She shares with KGET and Studio 17 that through her experiences in a male-dominated sport, she learned to look at every situation not as an obstacle but as an opportunity. She has brought that same mindset to her career, adapting to push through doubts and proving herself through hard work and a deep commitment to her clients. Despite her resolve, Chantal mentions that women face challenges unseen by men, from the time it takes to be put together in the morning to managing family expectations. To that, she urges women to keep pushing boundaries.“There are going to be tough times and late nights, and women have a lot more expectations in a lot of ways - learn to keep breaking barriers.”Now a senior partner, Chantal advocates for individuals and families in some of Bakersfield’s most challenging trial cases, ranging from wrongful death to school violence and child abuse. With compassion and expertise, she navigates the complex needs of her clients, many of whom are minors. Through her tireless work, Chantal continues breaking barriers for women in law by leading with confidence and resolve.Remarkable Women is a nationwide diversity and inclusion initiative created by Nexstar Media Group that celebrates women who have impacted public policy, social progress, and quality of life in their communities—the program partners with local initiatives to honor women who inspire and lead others while effecting meaningful change.Watch Chantal’s interview below with KGET and Studio 17 and hear her powerful story of resilience, representation, and determination.About Rodriguez & AssociatesRodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and carelessness of individuals, large companies, and organizations that disregard basic safety precautions. The firm has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of its clients, including the top three highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history. It has obtained more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other Southern San Joaquin Valley law firm. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates at https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/

