New Partnership Brings Solar Financing to More Homeowners Nationwide

ION Solar and Sungage Financial Work Together to Expand Residential Solar Access

BOSTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Solar, one of the nation’s leading residential solar providers has added Sungage Financial, a trusted name in solar financing, to their business to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for homeowners across the country.

This collaboration allows Ion Solar to offer homeowners flexible loan terms, competitive rates, and a comprehensive financing experience through Sungage. By partnering with Sungage, ION Solar enhances its ability to deliver high-quality solar solutions backed by a financing partner dedicated to supporting the growth of the residential solar industry.

"We are excited to partner with ION Solar, a leader in residential solar and top-five installer, to make solar more accessible with simple, flexible financing," said Mike Gilroy, CEO of Sungage Financial. "Their commitment to quality and customer experience aligns with our values and our mission to ensure more homeowners can switch to clean energy with confidence."

Homeowners working with ION Solar will now have direct access to Sungage’s financing platform, ensuring a straightforward and transparent loan process. Sungage’s streamlined application and approval process allows homeowners to take control of their energy future without financial roadblocks.

“At ION Solar, we put homeowners first, and we seek partners who share that philosophy," said Matt Rasmussen, CEO of ION Solar. "Sungage’s reputation for service excellence initially drew us in, and their wide range of competitive loan options and high approval rates made them the perfect fit. Together, we’re making it easier for more homeowners to go solar seamlessly.”

About ION Solar:

ION Solar is a leading full-service residential solar provider committed to delivering premium solar solutions with exceptional customer service. With a mission to help homeowners achieve energy independence, ION Solar has helped thousands of families make the switch to clean, renewable energy. Learn more: https://www.ionsolar.com/ .

About Sungage Financial:

Sungage Financial LLC is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions with low monthly payments. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and teams in Hawaii and Utah, Sungage currently operates in 42 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit https://www.sungage.com/ .

For more information, reach out to Stella Chaves at stella.chaves@sungagefinancial.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.