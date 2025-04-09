7Dxperts Expands to Dubai to Drive Data Innovation in the Middle East

7Dxperts opens a new Dubai office to drive data and AI innovation in the Middle East, expanding its ThoughtSpot partnership and work with platform partners Databricks and Snowflake.

Dubai, UAE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7Dxperts, a leading data consultancy that has a strong partnership with ThoughtSpot, the AI-Native Intelligence Platform, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai, UAE. This strategic expansion aims to support the demand for advanced data and AI solutions across the Middle East and GCC regions.

"We are excited to bring our innovative data and AI solutions to the Middle East," said Tom Stroud, RVP & GM, Middle East of 7Dxperts. "Our Dubai office will serve as a hub for driving data-driven transformation, helping businesses in the region harness the power of their data and AI to achieve strategic goals using ThoughtSpot, Databricks and Snowflake."

With a proven track record of success in both Europe and the U.S., 7Dxperts specialises in a wide array of data services, including data & analytics, data engineering, data strategy, geospatial analytics, machine learning, data science, and data governance. The new Dubai office will enable 7Dxperts to provide localised expertise and resources, fostering growth in the adoption of ThoughtSpot, cloud data warehousing, and modern data platforms.

"We are incredibly excited to see our strong partnership with 7Dxperts extend into the Middle East. We've experienced exceptional success with our partnership across Europe, driving significant value for shared customers,” said James Smith, Vice President of EMEA at ThoughtSpot. “This expansion into Dubai will bring deep expertise in data and AI even closer to regional businesses. We are confident that 7Dxperts' local presence, coupled with ThoughtSpot's complete intelligence platform, will accelerate data-driven decision making and unlock substantial growth for organisations throughout the Middle East and GCC regions."

“As part of this expansion, 7Dxperts is committed to investing in local talent and building a team of experts who understand the unique challenges and opportunities within the Middle East market. This move underpins their dedication to delivering tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of its clients,” said Shariq Wagener, co-founder of 7Dxperts.

About 7Dxperts: 7Dxperts helps generate insights by leveraging all types of data from anywhere, building repeatable and streamlined capabilities for our customers to support their continued growth. We have a range of accelerators that shorten the time to value and change the paradigm from what to do with technology to improving outcomes.

Tom Stroud - RVP, Middle East

Email: tom.stroud@7dxperts.com

Phone number - +44 20 3151 0307

Website: https://7dxperts.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7dxperts





