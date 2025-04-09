All West Communications Names Justin Nelson as CEO; Matt Weller Appointed CTO

KAMAS, Utah, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All West Communications (“All West”), a long-standing provider of broadband, video, and voice services across Utah and Wyoming, announced today the appointment of Justin Nelson as Chief Executive Officer. Justin will be responsible for accelerating All West’s fiber-to-the-home strategy across the Mountain West, building on the solid foundation and momentum achieved by the team under Matt Weller’s leadership. Weller, who has served as CEO since 2010, will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), focused on leading the technology and innovation strategies as the business scales.

Nelson brings extensive executive leadership experience from the telecommunications and broadband industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at HyperFiber, where he successfully built and led a team that expanded the company's footprint to over 55,000 homes across three states. Previously, Nelson served in various executive roles in telecom business and advised other fiber companies as a board member. "I'm excited to join All West Communications, a company with deep community roots and a commitment to delivering exceptional connectivity and service," Nelson said. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team at All West to build upon their strong foundation to continue expanding our quality fiber broadband and local customer service to additional communities."

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as All West Communications continues to expand its network and enhance services across its service areas following its recent acquisition by Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm with a dedicated digital infrastructure strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin to All West and look forward to accelerating the company’s growth under his leadership," said Francois Laflamme, Chairman of All West Communications and Senior Partner at Novacap. "Justin's industry expertise and proven track record make him the right leader for this exciting stage of development."

About All West Communications

All West Communications has been providing communities in Utah and Wyoming with reliable broadband, video, and voice services for over a century. The company is committed to delivering advanced telecommunications solutions and exceptional customer service, continuously investing in network infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.allwest.com.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information, please visit: https://novacap.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Francois Laflamme

Senior Partner

flaflamme@novacap.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.