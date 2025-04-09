Routine Auto Maintenance Missteps That Can Lead To Costly Repairs

Most car owners want to keep vehicles running for as long as possible - but many are shortening cars' lifespan by skipping simple, routine maintenance.

People often think if the car is running, everything must be fine, but under the hood, small issues build up—until suddenly, there’s a four-figure repair that could have been avoided” — Angela Molina

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many vehicle owners unintentionally shorten the lifespan of their cars by skipping basic maintenance tasks, according to Angela Molina, owner of Rock’s Tire & Auto in Covington, Louisiana. Drawing from years of experience in automotive repair, Molina identified ten common mistakes that lead to major repair bills and breakdowns.“People often think if the car is running, everything must be fine,” said Molina. “But under the hood, small issues build up—until suddenly, there’s a four-figure repair that could have been avoided.”Rock’s Tire & Auto has compiled a list of routine maintenance issues that, if left unchecked, can accelerate wear and tear on vital systems:1. Ignoring the Oil Change LightOil lubricates, cools, and cleans engine components. Skipping oil changes allows contaminants to build up, leading to premature engine wear or total engine failure. “Let it go too long, and it’s metal grinding against metal,” said Molina.2. Driving with Worn-Out Brake PadsBrake pads that squeal or grind are already compromised. Failure to replace them promptly can result in damage to rotors, calipers, and other components. “Once it’s down to the metal, it becomes a much bigger repair,” Molina noted.3. Neglecting Tire Rotations and BalancingRotating tires every 6,000–8,000 miles promotes even tread wear and extends tire life. Neglecting this can lead to poor traction, uneven wear, and reduced fuel efficiency.4. Letting Fluids Run LowCoolant, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and power steering fluid are essential to the health of a vehicle. Molina emphasized that regular checks under the hood can help avoid major component failure.5. Ignoring the Check Engine LightA check engine light does not always signal an immediate emergency, but it should not be ignored. A flashing light may indicate a serious issue such as a misfire or catalytic converter failure.6. Using the Wrong Fuel TypeModern vehicles are engineered for specific fuel grades. Using regular fuel in an engine designed for premium can reduce performance and cause long-term engine damage.7. Overlooking Air Filter ReplacementA clogged engine air filter restricts airflow, affecting performance and gas mileage. Manufacturers generally recommend changing it every 12,000 to 15,000 miles.8. Failing to Replace Worn Wiper BladesWiper blades that streak, squeak, or fall apart compromise visibility. While not directly connected to engine health, they are critical for safe driving in inclement weather.9. Skipping Battery InspectionsBattery corrosion or weakened voltage can lead to sudden failure. Regular inspections help detect issues before they lead to roadside breakdowns.10. Avoiding Coolant and Transmission FlushesOver time, fluids break down and lose their effectiveness. “Think of it like a detox for the vehicle,” said Molina. Flushes can prevent buildup and overheating of internal parts.According to Molina, many of these issues are preventable with simple checks and routine service intervals. “Think of maintenance like going to the dentist,” said Molina. “No one likes doing it, but if too many visits are skipped, the consequences are far more expensive.”Rock’s Tire & Auto offers preventative maintenance tailored to each vehicle’s make and model, helping drivers extend the life of their cars and avoid surprise repair costs. From diagnostics and fluid checks to brake inspections and scheduled servicing, the Covington-based shop emphasizes long-term care over short-term fixes.About Rock’s Tire & AutoRock’s Tire & Auto is a full-service automotive repair and maintenance shop located at 19330 N. 3rd Street in Covington, Louisiana. The shop is family-owned and operated and is known for transparent diagnostics, reliable service, and a commitment to automotive safety.Media Contact:Angela Molina, OwnerRock’s Tire & AutoPhone: (985) 809-3116Email: rockstireauto@gmail.comWebsite: www.rockstireandauto.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.