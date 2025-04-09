Thomas J. Henry Celebrates Birthday by Giving Back with $1 Million Dollar Giveaway

Thomas J Henry Logo Thomas J. Henry (Photo Credit: Drew Smith) Jack Harlow (Photo Credit: BFA / Jason Crowley) Steve Aoki (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Erika Rich) Cardi B (Photo Credit: Aram Hovsepian Photography)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Thomas J. Henry is making his birthday celebration truly special by giving back to the community in a way like never before. While past birthdays have featured grand parties with music, big bands, and festivities, this year Mr. Henry is choosing to share his success by helping others.In past years, the powerhouse attorney has shut down entire venues, flown in A-list performers like Jack Harlow, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Steve Aoki, and the list goes on, offering guests once-in-a-lifetime experiences with lights, confetti, and private jet-level energy. VIPs, influencers, and bold-faced names flood his ultra-exclusive guest lists, partying the night away under chandeliers or neon lights—depending on the vibe. But it’s not all glitz—Mr. Henry also uses his birthday to give back, often tying his celebrations to charitable causes. One year, donations flowed to support child advocacy groups, blending purpose with party.As he celebrates another year of life, growth, and hard work, Mr. Henry is not only reflecting on his personal journey but also on the countless people who have been a part of it—family, friends, associates, clients, and many more.“This journey isn’t about a single person but so many people,” said Mr. Henry. “This year, I want to celebrate by giving back.”Starting April 7th, Mr. Henry is launching an exciting initiative to give away one million dollars over the next 9 months. Each week, $5,000 will be awarded to five individuals who enter the giveaway. But that’s not all— a grand prize of $100,000 will be given to two winners in December.“Whether it’s helping someone through tough times or easing a financial burden, providing assistance to someone I may never meet brings me fulfillment and a deep sense of purpose,” added Mr. Henry. “I’m excited to offer this support to people who need it to improve their lives, whether it’s for school, medical expenses, or simply making life a little easier.”The giveaway is open to anyone in the state of Texas.To learn more about this initiative, follow social media platforms and stay updated. To enter the giveaway, visit bit.ly/tjhmilliondollargiveaway.“Thank you all for sharing this special birthday with me,” Mr. Henry concluded. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact we can make together.”Not only is Mr. Henry giving away a million dollars, but he’s also making a lasting impact with the opening of a philanthropic center in Corpus Christi. The center will serve as a hub for community support, offering resources to local initiatives, and helping provide aid to those in need through qualified requests. Mr. Henry is committed to making a difference, not just through financial giveaways, but by building something tangible and sustainable.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is a nationally recognized personal injury firm, handling all types of accident claims and representing clients in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases nationwide as one of the largest law firms in Texas.With a 30-year history of success and tremendous growth in the past five years, the firm has expanded to five cities in Texas and now employs hundreds of professionals in a number of capacities – from intake specialists to senior attorneys. Focusing on delivering exceptional client outcomes, the firm is known for its collaborative environment, innovative approach, and commitment to the professional growth of its attorneys.Cash giveaway event starting in April 2025. Further details to follow.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.comIG: @tjhlaw | IG: @thomasjudehenry | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

