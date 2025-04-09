The sodium channel blocker market is expanding due to the increasing prevalence of neuropathic pain and the demand for more selective treatments like Nav1.7 and Nav1.8 inhibitors. Advances in drug discovery are enhancing selectivity, reducing side effects, and improving efficacy. Additionally, the rising incidence of cardiac arrhythmias continues to fuel the demand for antiarrhythmic agents. With ongoing research, more targeted and safer therapies are emerging, further strengthening market potential. These factors collectively contribute to sustained growth and innovation in this space.

New York, USA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Channel Blockers Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 20+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for Market Entry | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline sodium channel blockers in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the sodium channel blockers pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s sodium channel blockers pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline sodium channel blockers.

active players working to develop pipeline sodium channel blockers. Key sodium channel blocker companies, such as SK Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Dogwood Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Channel Therapeutics, Newron Pharmaceuticals, RaQualia Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Xenon Pharma, and others, are evaluating new sodium channel blocker drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new sodium channel blocker drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline sodium channel blockers such as Cenobamate, VX-548, Vormatrigine, Halneuron, LTG-001, NBI-921355, CC 8464, Evenamide, RQ-00350215, Research Programme: Pain, and others are under different phases of sodium channel blocker clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of sodium channel blocker clinical trials. In March 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast-track designation (FTD) to LTG-001 for the treatment of acute pain.

In October 2024, RaQualia Pharma Inc. was informed by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. that Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical had reached a development milestone with a transdermal patch containing a novel sodium channel blocker, RQ-00350215, which RaQalia licensed to Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical.

In October 2024, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. and Wex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Life Sciences, announced that Virios had entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Sealbond Limited, an indirect parent of Wex, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction. The combined company’s new name is Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc.

In July 2024, Nocion Therapeutics presented data on the preclinical and clinical development of Taplucainium(Charged Sodium Channel Blocker) as a potential treatment for Chronic Cough. This data was presented at the London International Cough Symposium.

The sodium channel blockers pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage sodium channel blocker drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the sodium channel blocker clinical trial landscape.

Sodium Channel Blockers Overview

Sodium channel blockers are a class of drugs that inhibit the flow of sodium ions through voltage-gated sodium channels in nerve and muscle cells. By blocking these channels, these drugs reduce the rapid depolarization phase of action potentials, thereby decreasing neuronal excitability and cardiac conduction velocity. Sodium channel blockers are widely used in the treatment of various medical conditions, including cardiac arrhythmias, epilepsy, and neuropathic pain. In cardiology, they are classified under Vaughan-Williams Class I antiarrhythmics and further divided into three subgroups (IA, IB, and IC) based on their effects on action potential duration and sodium channel affinity. Examples include lidocaine (Class IB), quinidine (Class IA), and flecainide (Class IC), each having specific applications depending on the severity and type of arrhythmia.

Beyond their cardiac applications, sodium channel blockers play a critical role in neurology and pain management. They are commonly used as anticonvulsants to prevent seizures by stabilizing hyperexcitable neuronal membranes. Drugs like phenytoin, carbamazepine, and lamotrigine are effective in treating epilepsy by limiting repetitive neuronal firing. Additionally, sodium channel blockers are employed in the management of chronic pain conditions, such as neuropathic pain, where excessive nerve signaling contributes to discomfort. Local anesthetics like lidocaine and bupivacaine also work through sodium channel blockade to provide temporary pain relief by preventing nerve signal transmission. Due to their broad applications, sodium channel blockers remain an essential category of drugs in both acute and chronic disease management.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Sodium Channel Blockers Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Cenobamate SK Biopharmaceuticals III Tonic-clonic epilepsy Oral VX-548 Vertex Pharmaceuticals III Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Oral Vormatrigine Praxis Precision Medicines II/III Focal onset seizures Oral Halneuron Dogwood therapeutics II Chemotherapy Induced Neuropathic Pain Subcutaneous LTG-001 Latigo Biotherapeutics II Postoperative pain Oral NBI-921355 Neurocrine Biosciences I Epilepsy Unspecified route

Sodium Channel Blockers Therapeutics Assessment

The sodium channel blockers pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging sodium channel blockers segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key Sodium Channel Blockers Companies : SK Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Dogwood Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Channel Therapeutics, Newron Pharmaceuticals, RaQualia Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Xenon Pharma, and others

: SK Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Praxis Precision Medicines, Dogwood Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Channel Therapeutics, Newron Pharmaceuticals, RaQualia Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Xenon Pharma, and others Key Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Therapies: Cenobamate, VX-548, Vormatrigine, Halneuron, LTG-001, NBI-921355, CC 8464, Evenamide, RQ-00350215, Research Programme: Pain, and others

Table of Contents

1. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Sodium Channel Blockers Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

