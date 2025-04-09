Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm for More Information – RKLB

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RKLB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 12, 2024 to February 25, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 28, 2025.

