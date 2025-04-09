MUNICH, Germany, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solix DePIN, a pioneer in decentralized physical infrastructure networks, has secured $29.5 million in funding from Eclip Foundation. This investment will accelerate the development of Solix's groundbreaking MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL (MCP) technology, which enables intelligent bandwidth sharing without affecting users' internet experience.





Founded with the mission to transform how internet bandwidth is shared and monetized, Solix has created a platform where users can contribute their unused bandwidth and earn rewards through a simple browser extension. This approach addresses critical challenges in today's internet landscape, including bandwidth inequality and inefficient resource allocation.

"We designed Solix with simplicity and accessibility as core principles," said David Rodriguez, CEO of Solix DePIN. "By removing technical barriers to entry, we're enabling anyone with an internet connection to participate in the decentralized economy and be rewarded for sharing resources they already have."

The MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL at the heart of Solix's technology represents a significant advancement in the DePIN space. This innovative protocol connects AI models to real-time contextual data about internet usage, allowing for dynamic, intelligent decision-making on bandwidth allocation. Unlike traditional bandwidth sharing solutions that operate on fixed rules, MCP ensures that users' internet experience remains uncompromised.

Our MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL implementation is what truly sets Solix apart in the DePIN ecosystem," explained Emily Richardson, Chief Technology Officer at Solix. "MCP allows for sophisticated real-time analysis of bandwidth availability, creating an optimal balance between sharing resources and maintaining exceptional user experience."

The company's user-friendly approach has driven impressive adoption metrics. Solix currently boasts over 100,000 active users across more than 63 countries, processing approximately 275 TB of data daily. These figures demonstrate both the robust infrastructure and growing demand for decentralized bandwidth solutions.





Eclip Foundation, known for backing transformative Web3 technologies, recognized Solix's potential to reshape internet resource distribution. "Solix represents exactly the kind of innovation we aim to support – solutions that combine technical excellence with practical utility and broad market potential," said James Wilson, Managing Partner at Eclip Foundation.

The $29.5 million investment will fund several key initiatives on Solix's roadmap. These include enhancing the core technology, expanding global reach, and introducing advanced features such as smart bandwidth allocation and AI-powered network optimization. The company also plans to establish strategic partnerships with cloud service providers and content delivery networks to create broader use cases for its decentralized bandwidth marketplace.

As internet bandwidth demands continue to grow exponentially with the rise of AI, streaming services, and IoT devices, Solix's decentralized approach offers a scalable and sustainable alternative to traditional bandwidth provisioning. The platform's ability to dynamically adjust to network demands ensures optimal performance while maximizing rewards for contributors.

Participating in the Solix network is straightforward – users simply download and activate the Solix browser extension. Once running, the extension intelligently allocates a portion of the user's unused bandwidth to the network, automatically earning them SLIX Points for their contribution.

With this significant funding round, Solix is positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in decentralized infrastructure, creating a more accessible, efficient, and equitable internet experience for users worldwide.

Solix DePIN is a decentralized physical infrastructure network enabling users to share and monetize their excess bandwidth. As the first DePIN project implementing MODEL CONTEXT PROTOCOL (MCP), Solix creates a more accessible, efficient, and equitable internet experience. Solix is committed to building a user-centric sharing economy for digital resources.

