CallRevu Launches RecruitTrack: A Smarter, Data-Driven Solution for Automotive Hiring

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the industry leader in automotive communication solutions, proudly announces the release of RecruitTrack, a transformative new tool designed to streamline hiring processes and reduce employee turnover for dealerships. By expanding its platform capabilities to include recruiting intelligence, CallRevu now empowers dealers to hire smarter and train more effectively through an integrated workflow with TestTrack.

Recruit Smarter. Train Smarter. Perform Better.

RecruitTrack is built to help dealerships evaluate candidates with greater consistency and precision—ultimately improving hiring outcomes. By bringing data and structure to the recruitment process, RecruitTrack ensures that the right candidates are hired and supported with tailored development from day one.

Key Capabilities:

Rapid Candidate Creation: Quickly create Candidate user profiles for seamless onboarding into the evaluation process.

Custom Challenge Assignments: Assign targeted challenges to assess key competencies relevant to each role.

Progress Monitoring: Track Candidate completion rates and activity within the platform.

Performance Evaluation: Gain insights into Candidate aptitude and readiness with consistent, data-backed evaluation tools.

Flexible Workflow Integration: Designed to support a variety of interview structures and recruitment strategies.



“RecruitTrack marks a critical evolution in how dealerships can think about talent acquisition,” said Ben Chodor, CEO at CallRevu. “We’re giving our partners the ability to self-remediate hiring challenges with tools that not only help identify the right people but also set them up for success immediately through integrated, prescriptive training.”

RecruitTrack complements CallRevu’s existing suite of performance and communication tools, providing a unified approach to improving every stage of the employee lifecycle—from hiring through development.

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, our platform offers unified solutions designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring & tracking, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com



For more information visit www.callrevu.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3030790b-d6c7-4dc2-8ba5-3cd962c64129

