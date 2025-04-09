BKKT Investors Please Contact Wolf Haldenstein About Participating in the Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class Action

Lawsuit Reveals Misleading Statements Regarding Bakkt Business Operations

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a distinguished law firm with over 125 years of history, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (Bakkt or the Company) (NYSE: BKKT) securities between March 25, 2024 and March 17, 2025, inclusive (the Class Period).

If you are an investor who bought or otherwise acquired Bakkt securities during the Class Period, you have until June 2, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

The filed Complaint alleges that on March 17, 2025, after the market close, the Company disclosed that Webull Pay LLC (“Webull”) was terminating its commercial agreement with the Company, effective June 14, 2025. The Company revealed that in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024, and the full year ended December 31, 2023, Webull made up 74% of Bakkt’s crypto services revenue. In that same period, the Company derived 98% of its revenue from crypto services. The Company also disclosed that Bank of America was terminating its loyalty services contract with the Company, effective April 22, 2025. The Company revealed Bank of America made up 17% of its loyalty services revenue in the prior nine months ended September 30, 2024. These customer cancellations will collectively result in a 73% loss in top line revenue.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 27.28%, to close at $9.33 per share on March 18, 2025.

