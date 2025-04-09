INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Zynex

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Zynex To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI) and reminds investors of the May 19, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) that, as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) that the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (4) that, as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 4, 2024, medical journal STAT published a report on Zynex entitled “How a device maker inundated pain patients with unwanted batteries and surprise bills.” The report claimed Zynex engaged in an “oversupplying scheme” by sending inordinate amounts of monthly supplies like electrode pads and batteries in order to “bill insurers for thousands of dollars more than it otherwise could.” The report further revealed that, as a result of this practice, insurers were “kicking the company out of network.”

On this news, Zynex’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 5%, to close at $9.35 per share on June 4, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 11, 2025, after the market closed, Zynex reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing a significant revenue “shortfall” in the quarter “due to slower than normal payments from certain payers.” Zynex further revealed “Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” Tricare is the health insurance program for the U.S. military.

On this news, Zynex’s stock price fell $3.59 per share, or 51.3%, to close at $3.41 per share on March 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Zynex’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Zynex, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ZYXI or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

