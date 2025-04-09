Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,665 in the last 365 days.

Hebrew Home for Aged Disabled d/b/a San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hebrew Home for Aged Disabled, operating as San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL), is under investigation by Federman & Sherwood following a data breach. On April 7, 2025, SFCJL notified the Maine Attorney General about the breach. The incident, which occurred around December 27, 2024, involved unauthorized access to an employee's email account, compromising certain individuals’ personal information. An investigation confirmed the breach, and by April 2, 2025, SFCJL had completed a list of potentially affected individuals.

The potentially exposed information includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Signature
  • Passport Number
  • Financial Information
  • Other sensitive data

SFCJL Hospital, a non-profit, fully accredited facility with over 200 beds, offers acute and tertiary care to residents of San Joaquin County, including services in cardiology, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, general acute care, emergency care, and intensive care.

If you received a data breach notification and would like to discuss this matter, seek more information, or participate in the litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our website at www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD (405) 235-1560


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hebrew Home for Aged Disabled d/b/a San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more