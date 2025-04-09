Oxford Healthspan’s Primeadine® Supplement Expands U.S. Presence as a Leader in Longevity and Cell Renewal

Visit Booth G24 at the Health Optimisation Summit in Austin to Learn More

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Healthspan , a pioneer in developing science-backed, food-derived longevity supplements, announces the continued expansion of Primeadine® – its flagship spermidine-based supplement – into the U.S. market. Committed to helping people age on their own terms, Oxford Healthspan will showcase its Primeadine product range at the Health Optimisation Summit in Austin on April 12-13, 2025.

Primeadine is a premium, food-derived spermidine supplement sourced from Japan and made in the USA.

Scientists have found that spermidine — an organic compound found in high concentrations in long-lived populations — activates autophagy, the body’s vital cellular clean-up and renewal process, and inhibits the key pathways that drive aging, such as inflammation, stem cell and mitochondrial dysfunction, and gut dysbiosis. But levels decline with age, making dietary sources like Primeadine more important.





CEO and Founder of Oxford Healthspan Leslie Kenny turned her own life-altering autoimmune diagnosis into a mission to redefine aging. After regaining her health by making intentional lifestyle changes, she discovered the powerful benefits of spermidine while working with Oxford University scientists.

Kenny launched Primeadine to help people actively slow the aging process and transform their health inside and out.

“At Oxford Healthspan, we challenge the notion that aging means decline. Primeadine is our commitment to people who seek a life of vitality, balance, and radiant wellness,” said Kenny, a longevity expert. “We are excited to introduce Primeadine to more U.S.-based consumers and help them unlock their body’s innate wisdom and potential for longevity.”

Primeadine is rigorously third party tested to ensure purity and potency, and it is free from pesticides, heavy metals, and molds, as well as common, unhealthy additives such as magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide.

The supplement targets aging with three formulations:

Primeadine ® Original Capsules – A convenient daily capsule featuring concentrated and defatted Japanese wheat germ extract for enhanced bioavailability and natural prebiotic fiber to encourage your gut biome’s own ability to make spermidine.

– A convenient daily capsule featuring concentrated and defatted Japanese wheat germ extract for enhanced bioavailability and natural prebiotic fiber to encourage your gut biome’s own ability to make spermidine. Primeadine ® GF (Gluten-Free) – A first-of-its-kind gluten-free, food-derived spermidine supplement, featuring naturally occurring spermidine from Okinawan chlorella and additional botanicals, such as nobiletin from Shikuwasa citrus peel and turmeric, known for enhancing the body’s natural cellular renewal process.

– A first-of-its-kind gluten-free, food-derived spermidine supplement, featuring naturally occurring spermidine from Okinawan chlorella and additional botanicals, such as nobiletin from Shikuwasa citrus peel and turmeric, known for enhancing the body’s natural cellular renewal process. Primeadine® Original Powder – A versatile, easy-to-use powdered format, for those who prefer to mix their supplements into food or drinks.



Primeadine delivers a range of health benefits:

Supports Cellular Renewal & Longevity – Activates autophagy, mimicking fasting to promote cellular repair, and inhibits the root causes of aging like stem cell and mitochondrial dysfunction, telomere shortening, and DNA damage.

– Activates autophagy, mimicking fasting to promote cellular repair, and inhibits the root causes of aging like stem cell and mitochondrial dysfunction, telomere shortening, and DNA damage. Reduces Inflammation & Supports Immunity – Rejuvenates immune cells and dampens inflammatory pathways.

– Rejuvenates immune cells and dampens inflammatory pathways. Boosts Cognitive & Hormonal Health – Helps improve memory, focus, and hormonal balance.

– Helps improve memory, focus, and hormonal balance. Enhances Skin, Hair & Nail Vitality – Stimulates keratin and collagen production for a radiant appearance.

– Stimulates keratin and collagen production for a radiant appearance. Promotes Deep Sleep & Gut Health – Regulates circadian rhythms and supports microbiome balance.

– Regulates circadian rhythms and supports microbiome balance. Science-Backed & Clinically Studied – Rigorously tested, third-party verified, and ISO 22000-certified for safety and purity.

The Health Optimisation Summit is the leading global event for longevity, biohacking, and next-generation health solutions. Bringing together top experts, practitioners, and wellness innovators, the summit is Oxford Healthspan’s first trade show in the U.S. Summit attendees can visit Booth G24 to meet Kenny and the Oxford Healthspan team.

Learn more about Primeadine at oxfordhealthspan.com .

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, food-derived longevity supplements that harmonize Eastern wisdom with modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow Oxford Healthspan on Instagram .

Oxford Healthspan Primeadine® Supplements Longevity supplements made with food-derived spermidine: Primeadine® Original, Primeadine® GF (Gluten-Free) & Primeadine® Original Powder.

