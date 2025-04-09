Scrumconnect named a Workday Services Partner

LONDON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrumconnect Consulting , the award-winning digital technology company, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌ Workday, Inc ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌, a AI platform for managing ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌people​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌, ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌money​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌, and ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌agents​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌.

The partnership will have an initial focus on growing and supporting Workday’s footprint across local government, academia, and the NHS in the UK.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‌​‌​​​‍‌‍​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‍​‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‍‌‌‍​‍​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌​​‍‌​​​‌​‌​‌‍​​‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

Today, Scrumconnect supports 16 of the CDDO’s (Central Digital & Data Office) top 75 government services, with its proven user-centered approach driving great results for the likes of HMCTS, the Home Office and the Department for Education. With its proven expertise in integrating government systems with downstream platforms, Scrumconnect is building a dedicated Workday Centre of Excellence in Newcastle to help customers optimise their Workday investments.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌​​​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‍‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌​​​‌‍‌​​​​​‌​‌‌​​​​​‌‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍​‌​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​​​​‌‍‌‍​‌​‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌​​​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​‍‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌​​​‌‍‌​​​​​‌​‌‌​​​​​‌‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍​‌​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

As a Workday Partner, ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​‌‍​‌​‍‌​​​​‌​​​​‍​​‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​​‍​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​‌‍​‌​‍‌​​​​‌​​​​‍​​‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​​‍​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌ Scrumconnect will be helping organisations without in-house Workday expertise in three key areas​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​​​​​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍​​‌‍‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​​​​​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍​​‌‍‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌ as part of Workday Application Management Services (AMS):​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​‌​​‌​‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​​‍​‌‍​​‌‌‌‍​‌‍​‌‍‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‌‍​​‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​​‌​​‌​‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​​‍​‌‍​​‌‌‌‍​‌‍​‌‍‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

Build: Working closely with customers to support their Workday configuration, integration and data management.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍​‌​‌‍​‍​​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌‍​​‍​‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‍​‌‍​​​​‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌​‍‌‌‍​‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‍​‌​‌‍​‍​​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌‍​​‍​‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​​‍​‌‍​​​​‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌​‍‌‌‍​‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

Run, manage and maintain: ​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌‌‍‌‌​‌​​‌​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‍‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‍​‍​​​‌​​​​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌‌‍‌‌​‌​​‌​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‍‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‍​‍​​​‌​​​​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌Providing proactive maintenance, optimisation and issue resolution, including system maintenance related to Workday updates and testing.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌‌‍‌‌​‌​​‌​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‍‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‍​‍​​​‌​​​​‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌‌‌‍‌‌​‌​​‌​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‍‌​​​‌‍​‍‌‍​​​‍​‍​​​‌​​​​‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

Enhance: Offering ongoing expert guidance on new features, updates and best practices by training and upskilling staff.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍​​​​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‌​‍​​‌‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍​‍‌‍‌‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‍‌‍​​​​​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌‍​​‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​​‌‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍​‌‍​​​​‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‌​‍​​‌‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍​‍‌‍‌‌​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‍‌‍​​​​​​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‌‍​​‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍​​‌‌​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌



“As an SME that is deeply engrained in the public sector, we’re uniquely positioned to offer fresh perspectives and integration capabilities to Workday customers,” says Shilpa Kaluti, co-founder and CFO at Scrumconnect. “We aim to be a true partner to customers, helping them to maximise Workday’s potential, streamline operations, and stay ahead of change.”​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍‌‍​‌‌​‌​‌‍‌‍​​‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‌​​​‍​‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍​​‍​​​‌‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​​‍‌​‌​​​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍‌‍​‌‌​‌​‌‍‌‍​​‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‍​‌​​​‍​‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‌​‌‍​​‍​​​‌‍​​‍​‍​‌‍‌‌​​​​‍‌​‌​​​‌​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

Scrumconnect has today also published a new guide for CIOs, CTOs, CFOs and COOs working in public sector organisations using Workday. The ebook, ‘What follows implementation?’, can be downloaded from the Scrumconnect website, and offers practical advice for those who are responsible for managing Workday at the point it has been commissioned. The guide helps leaders navigate and understand what good looks like after go live, how to keep the system tightly aligned with business needs, and where the risks tend to emerge over time. Based on Scrumconnect’s real experience of enabling digital transformation across the UK public sector, the guide discusses the benefits of AMS, and is designed to help teams move beyond basic maintenance of their ERP and instead focus on long term value.

Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.​​​​‌‍​‍​‍‌‍‌​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍‌​‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌​‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍​‍​‍​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​‍‍​‍​‍​‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‌​​‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌​‍​​‌‌​‍‌‌‍‌‌​‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍​‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌‍​‍​​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍​‌​‌‌‍​‌​​​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌‍​​‌​‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‍‌​‌‌​‌‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌‍‌​​​​‍​​‍‌​​​​‌‍​​​‌‌​‍‌​​‍​‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍​‍‌​‌​​‍​​​​‍​​‍‌​‍​​‌‌​​‌​‌‌​‍‌​‌​‌‌​​‍​​‍‌‍​‌​​​‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‍‌‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‍‌‌​‌‌​​‌‍‌​‌‌​​‍‌‍‌​​‌‍​‌‌‌​‌‍‍​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‌‍‌​‌‍‌​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌​‍​​‌‌​‍‌‌‍‌‌​‍‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‍​‌‌‍​‍​‌‍​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‍​‌‍‍​‌‍‍‌‌‍​‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​​‌‍​‍​​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌‍​​‌‍​​​‌‍​‌​‌‌‍​‌​​​​​​‍‌‌​​‍​​‍​‍‌‌​‌‌‌​‌​​‍‍‌‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍​‌‌​​‍​‍‌‌

About Scrumconnect

Scrumconnect Consulting (scrumconnect.com) is a leading UK technology consultancy committed to enriching the public sector by making government digital services easy to use for all citizens.​​​​‌ ‍​‍With a dedicated and highly experienced team, the firm offers full life cycle design, development and support of client-specific solutions that deliver excellence, efficiency and value.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5c60af7-c85b-438b-a2fa-a575224b15ba

Media Contact: David Clark david.clark@scrumconnect.com https://www.scrumconnect.com 56 Kingston Road London TW18 4NL GB

Scrumconnect named a Workday Services Partner Scrumconnect named a Workday Services Partner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.