Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 7. The release and supporting materials will be posted to Axalta’s Investor Relations site.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on May 7. Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through May 7, 2026.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-800-245-3047 and the conference ID is AXALTA. For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2025. The replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921. The replay passcode is 11158545.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and @axalta on X.

