AUO Advances in Smart Verticals with Innovative Solutions for Retail, Enterprise, and Healthcare

AUO Display Plus spearheads innovation in AI applications and services with ecosystem partners, aiming for full-Process digital transformation and seamless collaboration to optimize user experience

HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI, the most cutting-edge technology today, is redefining the application scenarios of the display industry. As a leading global supplier of display technologies and solutions, AUO pools resources across the company to accelerate cross-domain software and hardware services integration and continues to drive new smart applications in diverse verticals. At Touch Taiwan 2025, AUO is showcasing a wide range of AI-empowered, collaborative and innovative solutions in smart retail, enterprise and healthcare sectors under the theme “Beyond Vision: Create the Ultimate,” aiming to maximize the value of its offerings in vertical sectors with ecosystem partners.

AUO has been steadily advancing its biaxial transformation strategy and consistently ramping up its value transformation efforts with the display business at its core. It has been engaged in agile cross-domain collaboration with its group partners, led by AUO Display Plus (ADP) and joined by Space4M, Avocor, ComQi, Jector, Rise Vision and others, to introduce state-of-the-art display technologies and exceptional software/hardware integrated solutions into real-world applications, as part of its efforts to strengthen its presence in vertical markets. Through diversified, customized and innovative products, AUO hopes to improve operational efficiency and user experience across the board.

Smart Retail Solution: Leveraging AI to Address Labor Shortages and Optimize Efficiency

In response to labor shortages, rising costs, and rapid changes in consumer behavior, ADP leverages its extensive expertise in display technology, combined with AIoT and cloud management platforms, to offer comprehensive services empowered by AI, including precision marketing, automated pricing updates for promotions, and service automation. This not only optimizes operational efficiency and reduces costs but also allows for flexible manpower allocation. Ultimately, it paves the way for innovative smart retail practices that emphasize green and sustainable attributes.

● AI Recognition for Precision Marketing

Understanding customer needs and delivering customer-centric services are essential for a comprehensive retail experience. Outside the store, ADP’s outdoor signage, integrated with AI facial recognition technology, instantly identifies consumer characteristics such as gender and age, displaying tailored advertisements to attract customers and drive traffic. Once inside the store, the displays, equipped with AI cameras distinguish customer features and detect their line of sight. By integrating Space4M’s analysis and report system, the data is cross-analyzed, and reports are generated to enhance advertising strategies, enabling precise marketing both inside and outside the store. Moreover, leveraging AI for smart shopping guidance can improve ROI on advertising and increase revenue.

● Automated Pricing Updates for Promotions

To efficiently display real-time changes in product information or pricing, ADP debuts aecoPost, a low-power, full-color ePaper solution. It consumes only minimal power during content updates and allows flexible application and placement thanks to its cordless design. The aecoPost also offers easy content management and scheduling via a cloud platform or a mobile app, improving efficiency while reducing paper waste and energy consumption, making it a powerful tool for in-store marketing. The aecoTag electronic shelf label solution is integrated with ComQi’s cloud management system, allowing for the simultaneous management of all digital signages and electronic shelf labels throughout the store. This integration enables remote control of displays for dynamic price changes, enhancing the operational efficiency and lowering the costs associated with paper tag printing and delivery. As a result, it enables optimal inventory management, increases sales revenue, and supports a low-carbon, paper-free sustainable future.

● Contactless Self-service Solution

With the prevalence of mobile payments and the rise of business opportunities around contactless services, ADP upgrades its AI self-checkout kiosk, which requires only facial recognition to log into the membership system. While consumers scan their items for checkout, the embedded AI camera sensor detects and confirms the items in the shopping cart, thus increasing the accuracy of self-checkout, reducing waiting time in line, and optimizing manpower usage. This provides a smoother shopping experience with the automated service solution.

Smart Enterprise Solution: Comprehensive Business Applications for Seamless Collaboration in Multinational Corporations

● Seamless Remote Meetings: Bridging Virtual and Real Worlds Efficiently

As remote work and hybrid offices continue to be the norm, establishing an efficient collaboration model that facilitates instant interaction between virtual and physical communications is crucial. ADP, in collaboration with Avocor and Rise Vision, is showcasing a full range of business applications at Touch Taiwan, including a 138” All-in-One LED display with a modular design and a 92” ultra-wide interactive flat-panel display (IFPD) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, allowing presenters to easily share content and effectively enhance meeting collaboration efficiency. The series of products adopt Rise Vision’s Content Management System, enabling users to display specific content and information at designated times. This effectively manages the distribution and consistency of information. The interactive smart podium, showcased in partnership with strategic alliance, features dual-screen interaction and advanced multi-touch functionality. Coupled with a variety of connection options, it enables users to easily switch between writing and viewing modes, providing an efficient and intelligent presentation experience. It facilitates remote communication under global development and creates efficient communication environments, creating adaptable and diverse conference and collaborative spaces.

ADP continuously enhances its capabilities in software and hardware integration and expands its development in the Education and Enterprise markets through strategic investments in collaboration with Avocor, Jector, and Rise Vision, offering display solutions for diverse applications to clients via exclusive channels, thereby establishing a complete ecosystem with an end-to-end value chain.

Smart Healthcare Solution: 3D Surgical Solutions for Better Communication Efficiency and Surgical Safety

● 3D Surgical Solutions

With the booming development of minimally invasive surgery, surgical procedures increasingly rely on displays to convey detailed and precise images. Leveraging its leading 3D display technology, ADP has launched the SurgiEyes - Robotic Surgery Real-time 3D Solution and the Naked-eye 3D Solution for surgical teams and surgeons. The SurgiEyes integrates advanced 3D imaging processing with exclusive 3D vertical wide-viewing-angle and wide-color-gamut display technology, enabling the entire medical team to synchronize clear 3D images seen from the operating surgeon’s perspective in real-time. This not only improves communication efficiency and safety but also facilitates remote teaching or consultation.

The Naked-eye 3D Solution, equipped with 3D medical displays and eye-tracking technology, is designed for individual use by surgeons during training or consultation. It can also be applied to surgeon consoles, enabling surgeons to perform procedures with greater comfort and enhancing surgical safety.

To date, ADP and its partner SkyJet have introduced the SurgiEyes - Robotic Surgery Real-time 3D Solution to nearly 30 medical institutions in Japan, providing safer and higher-quality medical services.

AUO is committed to strengthening its operations in vertical markets and extending its value chain to build a smart ecosystem through collaboration and shared prosperity with strategical partners. During the Touch Taiwan 2025, visitors will have an opportunity to see how AUO empowers a new smart ecosystem and leads the transformation of lives through innovative display technologies.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at: www.auo.com/en-global

