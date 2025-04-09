The American Animal Hospital Association Hosts AAHA CON 2025 in Chicago

Explore 75+ CE hours at AAHA CON 2025 in Chicago, Sept. 11–13. Learn, connect, and shape the future of vet med. Register by April 15 to save.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is proud to announce AAHA CON 2025, which will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from September 11 to 13 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Early bird registration is now open, and exclusive discounts are available through April 15, 2025.

Looking at the future of veterinary medicine, this year’s conference offers an immersive experience for veterinary professionals at every career stage. Attendees will gain access to 75+ hours of continuing education across both medical and practice management tracks—plus unique networking opportunities designed to inspire, connect, and prepare teams for what’s next in the profession.

“When it comes to the future of veterinary medicine, I think we can agree that it’s ultimately going to be powered by exceptional people,” said Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA Chief Medical Officer. “You can have the best technology, you can enlist machine learning, and you can pick up the most exciting new tools, but at the end of the day, we’re all people who are helping other people with the pets they love. And that’s what’s great about AAHA CON. We have incredible, world-renowned speakers covering the biggest medical and nonmedical topics impacting our profession, but the conference itself is small enough that attendees really have the chance to meet and interact with those speakers—and their fellow attendees.”

This year’s keynote speakers include:

Andy Roark, DVM, celebrated veterinarian, speaker, and media personality

Ryan Leak, bestselling author, executive coach, and leadership expert

Attendees can expect deep dives into cutting-edge topics like artificial intelligence in veterinary medicine, toxicology, leadership, and workplace productivity, plus innovative non-medical sessions designed to fuel professional growth and team success.

Beyond education, AAHA CON 2025 brings a human touch with community-focused experiences like puppy yoga, friendship bracelet making, live pet portraits, resume reviews, and access to a professional headshot photographer—all designed to support attendees' personal and professional development.

“We want attendees to walk away from AAHA CON with more than just continuing education; we want them to make connections that last throughout their careers,” said Vogelsang. “After all, the future of veterinary medicine looks a lot brighter when we work together to care for pets and their families.”

Early bird registration ends April 15. Don’t miss your chance to save and be part of one of the most dynamic events in veterinary medicine.

For more information and to register, visit www.aaha.org/aahacon.

About AAHA

The American Animal Hospital Association is the only organization that accredits companion animal practices in the United States and Canada. With accreditation partners in South Korea, Japan, and China, it is now expanding internationally. Since 1933, AAHA has been recognized as a leader in establishing standards for veterinary excellence through its accreditation program. Nearly 5,000 AAHA-accredited practices (15% of all veterinary hospitals in North America) undergo regular assessments to ensure compliance with AAHA's stringent accreditation standards, which encompass patient care, client service, and medical protocols.

For more information about AAHA accreditation and to find an AAHA-accredited practice, visit www.aaha.org. To receive practical advice and tips on pet well-being, subscribe to Your Pet.

